Lakme Fashion Week 2020: Shraddha Kapoor along with Tara Sutaria, Alaya F, Soha Ali Khan, and Esha Gupta made heads turn while walking the ramp on the fourth day of Lakme Fashion Week 2020.

Lakme Fashion Week 2020: With the innovative and creative work by the fashion designers, the fourth day of Lakme Fashion Week left everyone astonished. From the artwork of designers to the way celebrities carried it out, the elated celebration of fashion left everyone speechless. Here is the sneak peek of day 4 of Lakme Fashion Week that began on February 12.

On its day 4, Alaya F along with Shraddha Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan, and Tara Sutaria walked the ramp with grace. Soft pink, black, grey and stripes were the colors and styles that dominated the ramp yesterday.

Marjaavaan actor Tara Sutaria impressed everyone with her blush pink high-waisted lehenga choli. The hottie walked for Punit Balana and redefined desi look with her style and accessories. To add more to her looks, Tara Sutaria also slipped on a matching silk dupatta.

Not just Tara Sutaria, Baaghi 3 actor Shraddha Kapoor also left no stone unturned to garner attention and walked for Pankaj and Nidhi at the Lakme Fashion Week. Shraddha Kapoor chose to walk the ramp in a corset dress which had an effect of basket-weave that made her look more glamorous. Further, with a stylish hairdo and subtle makeup, the hottie looked glamorous.

Not just this, Jawaani Janemaan star also did her debut by walking the runway for Sonam and Paras Modi. Though it was her debut, the hottie was much confident and chose a high-waist lehenga that had stylish zigzag stripes. To compliment her looks, Alaya further wore a blue blouse that had small detailing of sequences which made it look more pretty. Not only this, further, Soha Ali Khan and Esha Gupta also set the ramp on fire with their attires. Take a look at their pictures here–

