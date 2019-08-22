Lakme Fashion Week Day 2: The Bollywood actress Esha Gupta stuns on the runway in a sheer dress designed by Pallavi Mohan. The actress carried the dress with full elegance, see photos.

Lakme Fashion Week Day 2: Actress Esha Gupta stuns the runways with her elegant walk on the day 2 of Lakme Fashion Week. The actress looks phenomenal in the sheer dress designed by the famous designer Pallavi Mohan. The actress slew the ramp with her metallic grey dress, which contains a feather-like bottom. The actor looks hot with the purple belt tied below her chest. The actress sizzles in the photos that go viral on the internet.

Have a look at her marvellous photos, her glamourous look will surely make you fall in love with her. The actor marks her presence as a show stopper on day 2 of this mega fashion fiesta. The model, the actor is receiving multiple appreciations for her gorgeous look and outstanding performance.

The gorgeous Esha Gupta is the show stopper for Not So Serious by Pallavi Mohan’s show at Lakmé Fashion Week W/F ‘19I… Posted by Lakme Fashion Week on Wednesday, 21 August 2019

The actress started her career with film Jannat 2, it was a moderate success on the box-office, but the actress recieved appreciation for her commendable performance in the film Chakravyuh. The actress worked in many films that include Total Dhamal, Baadshaho, Humshakals and Akshay Kumar starrer Rustom. The actress will now be seen in Desi Magic and Hera Pheri 3.

Esha won the title Miss India International in the year 2007, then she contested for Femina Miss India. The model didn’t get titled as Miss India but she got the title of Miss Photogenic. She belongs to Delhi, as she is born there is a family of Air force officer. She completed her graduation from Manipal University, she did mass communication from there. After that, she gets a scholarship for her further studies in law but she switched to modelling and now pursuing as an actress.

