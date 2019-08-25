Lakme Fashion Week: Bollywood actor Disha Patani dazzled at the red carpet in a shimmering black attire on Saturday. She walked the runway for celebrity designers Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna and was joined by Ayushmann Khurrana.

Lakme Fashion Week is about glitz and glamour. As several celebrities walk down the runway for some of the biggest designers in the country, the one-week fashion extravaganza is turning out to be one of the most star-studded affairs of the year. The latest celebrity to join the bandwagon is none other than Disha Patani. Despite her limited stint at the cinema screens, Disha has emerged as a social media sensation owing to her sultry and sensuous avatar.

Walking down the runway for celebrity designers Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna, Disha Patani walked down the runway in a shimmering high-slit black dress with a plunging neckline and paired it with black strappy heels. Keeping her hair silky straight, Disha completed her look with a bold blue smokey eye and nude lips. The starlet was a sight to behold as she mesmerised everyone with her glamorous avatar and killer walk.

During the show, Disha Patani was accompanied by Ayushmann Khurrana. Complimenting her to the T, the national award-winning actor looked dapper in a suave black attire. This is the first time that Disha and Ayushmann were seen sharing the same screen space. Considering the duo are at a high point in their career, it would be surprising if they are roped in an upcoming film together.

After a successful stint in Bharat, Disha Patani will be seen in the upcoming film Malang alongside Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor. Meanwhile, Ayushmann Khurrana has films like Dream Girl, Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan, Gulabo Sitabo and Bala in his kitty.

Take a glimpse at Disha Patani’s Instagram account:

