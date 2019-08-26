Lakme Fashion Week: Genelia D'Souza, Riteish Deshmukh recently appeared at Lakme Fashion Week 2019 and duo looked quite happy. Dressed in stunning attires with their ear to ear smiles, both of them won everyone's heart with their entry. Take a look at the pictures–

Lakme Fashion Week: Though there are a lot of couples in the B-town who leaves no chance of giving PDA, one pair which knows how to do it right from the starting is Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia. The duo is parents of two and is counted amongst the most adorable couples of the industry. Recently, both the actors made a stunning appearance at Lakme Fashion Week as they walked the ramp together.

Genelia was dressed in a stylish pink floral saree with a side slit and was looking flamboyant. Further, the actor opted for apt makeup with designer earrings. Talking about the hairstyle, she opted for a simple ponytail and looked alluring posing with her super cool husband. Meanwhile, Riteish was dressed in ribbed jeans with white Chinese collar shirt. To add more to his looks, he also carried a cool denim jacket.

Genelia and Riteish have together worked in four films– Tujhe Meri Kasam in 2003, Masti in 2004, Tere Naal Love Hogya in the year 2012 and Lai Bhaari in 2014. Tujhe Meri Kasam was Riteish and Genelia first collaboration as well as Riteish’s debut in films. Post to that, the actor continued to entertain his fans with films like Kya Kool Hai Kum, Heyy Babyy, Bluffmaster, Dhamaal, Housefull, Grand Masti, Ek Villain, Great Grand Masti, and Total Dhamaal.

Have a look at their pictures–

Talking about his future projects, Riteish Deshmukh will next be seen in action-drama film Marjaavaan with costars Sidharth Malhotra, Telugu star Rakul Preet Singh, and Tara Sutaria. It is a dramatic love story which was earlier supposed to hit the theatres on October 2 but to avoid a clash with other films, the makers postponed the release date to November 22. Further, the hardworking actor will also feature in horror comedy film Housefull 4 with Akshay Kumar, Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Kriti Kharbanda, Kriti Sanon, Johnny Lever, Paresh Rawal, and Rana Daggubati and Shakti Kapoor.

