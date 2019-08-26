Lakme Fashion Week: The one week fashion extravaganza at Lakme Fashion Week was concluded last night by Kareena Kapoor. Donning a stunning black gown by Gauri & Nainika, Kareena Kapoor brought the curtains down looking like an absolute diva.

When it comes to owning the tag of a style icon in Bollywood, who can do it better than Kareena Kapoor Khan. Be it amping up the glamour quotient on the big screen, turning heads with her airport looks or stunning photoshoots, Kareena exudes a natural charm that can give the newbies a run for their money. On Sunday, Bebo brought the curtains down at Lakme Fashion Week Grand Finale as she walked the ramp for celebrity designer duo Gauri & Nainika.

Channeling her inner diva, Kareena Kapoor charmed everyone with her bewitching walk in a strapless flowy black gown. Her look with accentuated with a sleek pushed back wet hair look ditching any additional accessory. To complete the look, the actor opted for soft smokey eye with oodles of mascara and a dark lip shade. While the outfit was stunning, it was Kareena who stole the show with her sensational persona and glamorous avatar.

At the event, Kareena Kapoor was also seen donning a red one shoulder gown from Gauri & Nainika’s Winter Festive 2019 collection. To complete the look, Kareena rounded off her look with a messy hair bun and soft glam makeup with nude lips and mascara-coated eyes. She looks simply magnetic and too gorgeous for words.

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor’s photos from Lakme Fashion Week Grand Finale:

After an impressive performance in Veere Di Wedding last year, Kareena Kapoor will be seen in the upcoming film Good News co-starring Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh. She will also play an important role in Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan starrer Angrezi Medium.

