Lakme Fashion Week: The finale show Stopper Kareena Kapoor Khan steals the show with her red ensemble. The actress than gets clicked with her Angrezi Medium co-star Radhika Madan posing in Black.

Lakme Fashion Week: The actress Kareena Kapoor khan steal the finale with her gorgeous looks in red, the Kareena has been appreciated by all for her phenomenal looks, the actress then was seen in black and slay the ramp. The actress earlier wears a shimmery red gown with nude makeup. The actress flaunts her glowing skin with the shinning red and emerges in the beauty.

After that actress again hailed the ramp with her all-black gown. The black gown was perfect for Lakme Fashion Week runway as it gives the [erfect ending to the show. After a walk, the actress gets click with the co-star of her upcoming film Angrezi medium. Both the actresses gave the statement in black, they look just extravagant in the attires. Radhika along with Bebo gives vibes of the perfect duo, it will be interesting to see how this duo will work in the upcoming film.

The film Angrezi medium is an upcoming film starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan. Apart from them, the film includes Pankaj Tripathi, Deepak Dobriyal, Dimple Kapadiya, Ranvir Shorey, and Zakir Hussain. The film is scheduled to hail the theatres on April 24, 2020. The film is Homi Adajania directorial and being produced by Dinesh Vinjan.

The actress Kareena Kapoor is playing Naina in the film, whereas Irrfan Khan is roped as Champak Goswami, as the name suggests Irrfan khan can be seen in a funny character. The actress Radhika Madan will play the character of Tarika and will be called Taaru in the film. The actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has lined up with her another project like Good News starring Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Dijeet Dosanjh, Karanj Johar film Takht and Amir Khan starrer Lal Singh Chaddha.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App