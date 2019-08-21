Lakme Fashion Week: From Katrina Kaif turning showstopper for Manish Malhotra to Khushi Kapoor, Karishma Kapoor, many other Bollywood celebrities walking the red carpet, Lakme Fashion Week Day 1 was a star-studded event. Check out who all came and what they wore inside.

Lakme Fashion Week 2019: Lakme Fashion Week is one of the most awaited fashion shows of the year where many Bollywood celebrities walk the ramp and showcase their stunning designer outfits and their gorgeous looks along with it. As the Lakme Fashion week has commenced and day one has come to an end lets take a look at how the Bollywood town celebrities made us go wow.

From Katrina Kaif turning showstopper for Manish Malhotra in a beautiful black lehenga to ever so stunning Karishma Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Sophie Choudhary and may stars acing their Indo western attires, let’s take a look at what the Bollywood divas wore for the grand fashion show. Karishma Kapoor walked the red carpet in a black shimmery saree and a halter neck blouse, whereas the newbie Khushi Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor’s sister made heads turn in satin green lehenga. She paired up her attire with diamond-studded choker jewelry and golden heels.

Apart from them, many Bollywood celebrities arrived in style for the Lakme Fashion Week, among which Dhadak actor Ishaan Khatter made a dapper entry in an all-black suit, whereas Sophie Choudry arrived made hearts flutter in a green colored traditional outfit. Meanwhile, designer Surily Goel went with a quirky multi coloured outfit. Daisy Shah, an actress, also was spotted at the Lakme Fashion Week Day 1 event, she went with a light-colored blue saree and paired up her look with kohled eyes, lipstick, and open wavy hair.

Check out Day 1 photos from Lakme Fashion Week 2019 inside

Amita Arora, Vicky Kaushal, Dia Mirza, Pooja Hedge, Aparshakti Khurrana, and Anthiya Shetty too were spotted posing for the camera at the Lakme Fashion Week Day 1 event. Well, as the Lakme Fashion Week hashtag is already trending on twitter fans and celebrities are all praises for Manish Malhotra’s latest design and obviously Katrina Kaif who made heads turn in all black lehenga and her sleeky look.

