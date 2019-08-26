Malaika Arora stuns in her wine-coloured attire, the gorgeous looks of beauty queen will make you fall in love with her. The actress looks like a diva in a slit skirt and plunging neck blouse.

Malaika Arora is known for her perfect figure and glamourous looks, she is a fitness inspiration as she always shares her gym photos with the fans. Her perfect figure can adore you because she looks extraordinary in Lakme Fashion Week runway. The actress stuns in wine-coloured attire designed by Diya Rajvvir. The dress has ruffled sleeves with plunging neckline and bottom slit make it a unique piece.

The actress, model posses like a pro, she looks ultra-confident while carrying this beautiful attire. The actress always remains in limelights because of her dating gossips, fitness photos, her item numbers, extraordinary performances and whatnot. The 45 years old diva breaks all the stereotypes and shines like anything. Malaika always set goals for fashion sense and make it trendy for all, no matter you are a fan of hers or not but once you will fall with her fashion sense.

The dress she is wearing is highlighting with the rose print, her stunning look to the camera make it more attractive. The designer paired the slit skirt with a plunging blouse perfectly. The model with straight hair, wine colour lipstick make it more complementing. Malaika always flaunts the glowing skin that makes her even beautiful.

The actress is currently in a relationship with Gunday actor Arjun Kapoor, interestingly Arjun Kapoor was also the part of Lakme Fashion Week, day 5, both the partners owned the show with awe moments for them. On day 5 Arjun Kapoor seems in black colour attire and fire the ramp with his brother Jahaan.

Malika has been seen in phenomenal roles in the films Dabangg, Housefull, Dil Se, Kaante, Housefull2, Dabangg 2, Welcome, and Indian. The actress also hosts the MTV popular show India’s Next Top Model and she has been seen hosting the show India’s Got Talent alongside Sajid Khan and Kiran Kher.

