Lakme Fashion Week 2019: Lakme Fashion Week was a star-studded affair. From Anil Kapoor, Ranveer Singh to Kangana Ranaut and Malaika Arora, celebrities made sure to grace the ramp walk with grace and attitude. A latest video is surfacing on social media from the Lakme Fashion Week 2019, where Ranveer Singh and Anil Kapoor can be seen dancing their heart out.

Ranveer Singh and Anil Kapoor know exactly how to woo their audience with their entertaining antics and the latest video is undoubtedly, a proof. The celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani has shared a video from the Lakme Fashion Week Day 4. In the video, Ranveer Singh and Anil Kapoor can be seen matching their dance steps while Janhvi Kapoor is seen making sure not to interrupt the duo in between their act. The audience can be seen cheering in the background for the on-screen father and son jodi. The video is simply mesmerising as you can’t just get enough of this precious moment.

Dressed in a red printed sherwani and sneakers, Ranveer Singh looks handsome. Anil Kapoor also equally looks classy in a black sherwani. Janhvi Kapoor also looks enchanting beauty in her black dress.

Various photographs and videos are surfacing on the social media where the celebrities can be seen walking with utmost grace in their well-tailored designer’s attires. Although every star looks beautiful in their attires howver, the ones who stole the limelight were primarily Kangana Ranaut, Malaika Arora, Chitragandha Sinha, Vaani Kapor, Mouni Roy and Kriti Kharbandha, Bhumi Pednekar and among others.

Check out some celebrities’ beautiful moments from the ramp walk where they stunned everyone with their attires which have been listed below:

