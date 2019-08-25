Lakme Fashion Week: Bollywood's much-talked-about couple Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput made heads turn with their stylish appearance at Lakme Fashion Week on Saturday. However, like the previous times, Mira Rajput is again facing the wrath of trolls on social media.

Lakme Fashion Week: Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are no less than a power couple. Every time the couple steps out together, be it for events, gym or dinner dates, they manage to grab eyeballs. Soaring high on the popularity charts, Shahid and Mira are also one of the most fashion-forward couples in Bollywood and miss no opportunity to turn heads with their impeccable style.

As the Lakme Fashion Week fever grips Bollywood, Shahid and Mira joined the bandwagon last night to extend their support to celebrity designer Karan Rawal. Mira Rajput Kapoor, who is a popular name even before making her Bollywood debut, made a stunning appearance in a matching co-ord suit with pointed heels, black clutch and statement earrings.

On the other hand, Shahid Kapoor made heads turn in an all-white attire paired with a half jacket and tan boots. Posing for the paparazzi holding hands, Shahid and Mira looked gorgeous together. However, some of the social users are not impressed with Mira’s look and have brutally trolled her yet again.

Take a look at some of the comments on the post here:

Shahid Kapoor had earlier said in an interview that Mira used to get bothered by it but now she has learnt to get better at it. When she asked why so many people are saying all this, Shahid explained to her that it all comes with the territory. Workwise, Shahid Kapoor’s recent release Kabir Singh was a massive success at the box office. He is yet to announce his upcoming projects and is currently busy spending some quality time with his friends and family.

