Lakme Fashion Week Winter/ festive 2019: Lakme Fashion Week 2019 Winter/ festive 2019 was a star-studded affair. Be it Katrina Kaif ‘s star stunning showstopper performance or lovebirds’ Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar’s entry at the Lakme Fashion Week 2019, event of the tinsel town grabbed everyones’ attention. Not just that, there are various gorgeous photos that are surfacing on the Internet where celebrities look extremely beautiful in their outfits.

While Katrina Kaif made a stunning appearance as a showstopper and left all of us to spell bounded with her confident attitude and flawless ramp walk, Karisma Kapoor looked equally exquisite beauty in a black sari. Apart from them what was more eye-grabbing was Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar’s entry at the Lakme Fashion Week 2019. The rumoured couple successfully wowed us with their appearance. The couple, like every time, impressed us.

Check out some 10 best photos where the celebrities can be seen stealing the limelight

On day 1 ace designer Manisha Malhotra’s collection, Maahrumysha, featured some best creation of his designs and launched a wash care range Love and Care. All across the social media fans are being left enchanted with these some gorgeous creations.

Six-day lineup includes names such as Amit Aggarwal, Rina Dhaka, Kunal Rawal and Antar Agni.

Designer Gauri and Nainika’s return to Lakmé Fashion Week- the label is the highlight of the show whose showstopper is Kareena Kapoor Khan will be playing show stopper.

