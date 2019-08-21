Lakme Fashion Week Winter Festive 2019: Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019 on day one, every celebrity be it Khushi Kapoor or Karisma Kapoor, everyone made a flawless entry with confident attitude at the show. Everyone left stunned with their appearance.

Lakme Fashion Week Winter Festive 2019: Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019, day one was no less than a fancy show in Mumbai. From making a show-stealing entry at the event to flaunting their flawless attitude, celebrities made their grand entry at the show which left us awestruck with their appearances. Several photos are doing the rounds on the Internet it was quite evident that the celebrities looked extremely gorgeous in their choice of outfits. But the one who is making every netizen go crazy over her stunning appearance is later veteran actor Sridevi’s daughter Khushi Kapoor who left all of us stunned with her mindblowing entry.

She wore a champagne coloured lehenga and choli. But the lehenga was an asymmetrical skirt. To which she paired it with statement jewellery comprising of necklaces and earrings. She preferred to keep her hair open, sleek, straight and middle-parted.

She complemented her whole outfit with her same coloured outfit’s strappy heels. She donned a kohl clad eyes and a nude lip make up.

Lakme Fashion Week/ Winter festive season 2019. was a glittery affair. From Karisma Kapoor to Katrina Kaif ‘s stunning black lehenga appearance, every celebrity amped their style with utmost grace and attitude.

Like every year, this season’s Indian designers, such as Abraham and Thakore, Rohit Gandhi, Rahul Khanna and Ritu Kumar, on the schedule. And the one which is the highlight of this year’s Lakme Fashion week is Gauri and Nainika’s return to Lakmé Fashion Week, the label returning with a grand presentation for the finale, where Kareena Kapoor Khan will play the show-stopper.

