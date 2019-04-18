Lakshmi Manchu photos: Telugu actor Lakshmi Manchu knows how to dazzle on the Internet and her latest photo shoot is proof of it. Recently, the actor shared a sizzling photoshoot which is currently going viral for all the right reasons. In the picture, Lakshmi Manchu is looking sensational in black, have a look

Lakshmi Manchu photos: Telugu actor Lakshmi Manchu is one of the most glamorous actors of the industry who leaves no stone unturned to impress her fans with her phenomenal acting skills and talent. The actor is known for her fashion statement and continues to give major fashion goals to her fans with her trendy attires and looks. The hottie recently shared a sensational picture which has created a buzz on social media. In the picture, the hottie is looking smoking hot dressed in black attire with sequence work. With dark lipstick and breathtaking looks, the actor is posing in a sultry way and is currently capturing many hearts on the Internet.

Actor, producer and presenter Lakshmi Manchu did her acting debut with the American series Las Vegas in a supporting role. The hardworking actor has also appeared in various commercials like Chevrolet, Toyota and AARP and further directed the short film Perfect Lives in 2006.

She did her Telugu debut with the film Anaganaga O Dheerudu in 2011 which was directed by debutant Prakash Kovelamudi. Post to which, the hardworking actor also appeared in a series of hit Telugu films like Dongala Mutha Uu Kodathara? Ulikki Padathara?, Gundello Godari / Maranthen Mannithen, Budugu, W/O Ram and also appeared in Hindi film Department with Sanjay Dutt, Rana Daggubati and Amitabh Bachchan in lead roles.

In order to spread her talent, the actor also made her digital presence with the show Mrs Subbalakshmi. The show got aired on March 8, 2019, in order to mark International World’s Day. Reports suggested that the story of the web show features a couple whose husband pays less attention to his wife. The show was directed by Vamsi and was penned by Balabhadrapatuni Ramani.

The hottie also appeared in Tamil remake of the Bollywood film Tumhaari Sulu. In the film, Jyothika played the role of Vidya Balan, Lakshmi Manchu played the role of Neha Dhupia, who was the head of the Radio station in the original film.

