Jeetendra’s grandson Lakshya Kapoor was enjoying his beach time playing with granddad and when he was getting back from sand he did not want to as he loves playing in the sand with his dada, and was crying and was forcing to get him back to beach because the little boy loves sand and has turned his new hobby to play in sand.

Lakshay was wearing a cute yellow kurta pajama with green shoes and had toys in his hand, the little boy of Tushar Kapoor is very cute and seems like he loves playing outside, the boy is more into outdoor games comparatively to indoor ones.

The veteran actor Jeetendra was spotted wearing black on black outfit and in his late 70s he still looks like he is hitting his 30s and his looks are magnificent. Jeetendra had done many films in his career and made more than 80 south Indian films remake. Jeetendra got married to Shobha Kapoor in 1974 and have two children Tusshar and Ekta Kapoor.

The actor Tusshar Kapoor has gone through IVF for the child, Laksshya is not the natural kid to the actor. Tusshar is a single parent to Laksshya and hence giving the love of both father and mother. However he is not the only star in the industry who has IVF child. The famous director Karan Johar is also a father of two kids and serves a single parent. Recently, popular actor Salman Khan was in Highlights as he planned for IVF baby, the actors said that if h do so then there will be no relationship with the lady who will support him

Lakshay Kapoor is the son of Tusshar Kapoor and is always trending on social media with his mischevious deeds and cute looks.

