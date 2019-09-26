Lal Singh Chaddha: Bollywood actor Aamir Khan is currently working on his upcoming film titled Lal Singh Chaddha slated to release next year. In a recent interview, the actors revealed deatils about his character in the film. Read on yo know more.

Lal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan is one of the finest actors in Bollywood and has given huge contribution to the entertainment industry. The actor is known for giving blockbuster hits every year like 3 Idiots, PK, Gajni, Dangal among others. And this time he will be seen in his upcoming flick Lal Singh Chaddha which is slated to release next year. It is expected that Kareena Kapoor Khan will play the female lead in the film.

Aamir starrer Lal Singh Chaddha is based on Hollywood film Forrest Gump and the actor is working hard to fit into the role. In a recent interview, Aamir described the details of his character and the film as well. The actor revealed that he has been after this film for eight years and is extremely excited about it. He also revealed that they are looking for the best locations to shoot the film and in the next few days he will be visiting Punjab, Amritsar, Chandigarh, Ladakh, and Rajasthan to do the same.

The film is set to go on floors by November and Aamir will be seen playing the role of a Sikh guy. He has also grown a beard and has gained few Kgs to fit into the character. The film got mixed reviews from fans when it was announced but fans are keen to hear more details. As per Aami, his character Lal Singh Chaddha is very innocent, lovable and has a different way of looking at things. He also stated that the audience will fall in love with the character and will totally relate to it. However, it will be interesting to see Aamir and his performance in the film.

Aamir said he will be seen speaking in Punjabi for the film and he has already started working on it. On the work front, Aamir was last seen in Thugs Of Hindustan alongside Katrina Kaif. The film did not perform well at the box office but Aamir was praised for his performance in the film.

