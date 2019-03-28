Lal Singh Chaddha: Bollywood actor Aamir Khan is all set to feature in his next film Lal Singh Chaddha, an official remake of Hollywood film Forrest Gump. Aamir Khan revealed that he waited for eight years to get the official right to create Forest Gump's remake. Currently, the actor is following a vegetarian diet so as to suit the character well.

Aamir Khan is counted amongst the most influential and talented actors of the industry. The hardworking actor has a large fan base across the globe and never leaves a chance to astonish his fans with something very creative and innovative. Currently, the actor is all set to appear in his upcoming film Lal Singh Chaddha, which is said to be an official remake of 1994 Hollywood film Forrest Gump which featured Tom Hanks in a lead role. The actor looks very much excited about the film and announced about the film on his birthday March 14. Though the shoot of the film has not started yet, the preparations have already begun. In order to suit the character, the most important task for the actor is to lose at least 20 kg before the shoot of the films starts and currently the actor is following the diet to go according to the plan.

Nutritional biochemist Dr. Nikhil Dhurandhar is currently giving consultation to the actor and has given him a vegetarian diet. Following the same, the actor has lost 3.5 kgs in just two weeks. It is not the first time when Dr. Nikhil is working with Aamir Khan, earlier to this while shooting for Dangal, he gave him a special diet so as to retain his muscles to suit that particular character. In an interview, the doctor revealed that during Dangal he was on a different diet and now he is on a different diet as for this film he doesn’t want muscles so the intake of protein is different.

The nutritionist has given the actor a personalized chart that includes vegetables, roti, proteins, pulses, and many other supplements. This is not the first time when Aamir is going through a physical transformation, he loves doing that and keeps impressing fans with different avatars and looks, like he did in movies like PK and Ghajini.

Talking about the film, Lal Singh Chaddha, the film will hit the theatres in 2020 as per the recent reports. The film is directed by Zaira Waseem who appeared in the movie Secret Superstar. In an interview, Aamir revealed that he waited for approximately eight years to get the official rights for the remake of Forrest Gump.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More