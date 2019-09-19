Lal Singh Chaddha: From Aamir khan shedding 20 kilos for the Hindi adaption of Hollywood movie Forrest Gump to now being shot in 100 locations in India, the movie Lal Singh Chaddha seems like one blockbuster in making!

Lal Singh Chaddha: Gujarat, Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata, and 95 more places is where Aamir Khan will take on the role of Lal Singh Chaddha! The Bollywood perfectionist as per reports hates huge setups so instead of making and investing in setups the makers of Lal Singh Chaddha have decided to shoot the movie in forests! Not one or two but 100 locations have been listed where Aamir Khan will be shooting for his upcoming Hindi remake of Hollywood movie Forrest Gump.

The process for choosing locations as per the script will begin from November 1 onwards and it will span the life of Aamir Khan as Lal Singh Chaddha, from his childhood to his 50’s, the movie does seem like a blockbuster in making! Aamir Khan will be returning to sets after a year, his last movie Thugs of Hindostan starring Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, Fatima Sana Shaikh was a flop but let’s hope the Bollywood perfectionist is able to prove himself once more and win the hearts of his millions of fans once again.

From being shot in 100 locations to Aamir Khan losing 2o kilos for Tom Hanks Hindi adaption Forrest Gump, the movie is set to go on floors this November 1, 2019. Speculations have been making rounds as to who will star with Aamir Khan, earlier Vijay Sethupathi, south actor was bagging headlines but now another name has been added to the list. As per reports, Yogi Babu, a south actor known for his comical roles will play the role of Buppa. Confirmation is still awaited.

Thanks to Aamir Khan’s fan pages, check out some of his unseen pictures from lal Singh Chaddha sets here:

On the work front, Aamir Khan started his career as a child artist in Yaadon ki Baarat in 1973 and since then has become the king of Bollywood. Actor, assistant director, writer, tv host, and even a singer, Aamir Khan is an all-rounder who puts his heart into all his work. Currently, the actor has signed no film apart from Tom Hanks Forrest Gump Hindi adaption Lal Singh Chaddha. The movie will be realizing all over in 2020.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App