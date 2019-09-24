Lal Singh Chaddha: Punjabi actor turned singer Gippy Grewal has gifted Aamir Khan a good luck charm ahead of Lal Singh Chaddha's release. On Aamir Khan's latest visit to Punjab, Gippy also helped Aamir and the team of Lal Singh Chaddha to finalise the locations.

Lal Singh Chaddha: The real value of success only comes after facing a couple of setbacks and who knows it better than Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan. After the dismal performance of his last release Thugs Of Hindostan, the superstar is right back on track with his next film titled Lal Singh Chaddha. This time, he aims to get it all right and to the T. Be it pairing up with Kareena Kapoor Khan or shooting in 100 different locations, Aamir is doing everything to adapt Hollywood cult classic Forest Gump in Hindi with perfection.

On his location recce to Punjab recently, Aamir Khan met his good friend Gippy Grewal, who is an established name in the Punjab Film Industry. Not only did the actor-singer helped him in hunting the perfect locations, but Gippy also aided Aamir by recommending his close friends Rana Ranbir and Ardaas Khan to help in the film’s screenplay, especially Punjabi dialogues. As a token of good luck, Gippy gifted Aamir a Kada that he will be sporting in the film. Aamir plays a Sikh man in Lal Singh Chadha and the Kada will only add an element to his character.

Sharing insights into their recent meeting, a source has a told news portal that Gippy Grewal admires Aamir a lot and makes sure that he visits him whenever he is in Punjab. Even on the superstar’s latest trip to Punjab, Gippy helped the film unit with locations. Aware of the fact that Aamir plays a Sikh man in the movie, Gippy gifted him a Guru da Kada. Aamir was so happy and touched with his gesture that he promised to wear the Kada in the film.

Aamir Khan and Gippy Grewal’s bonding surely looks like the beginning of a new friendship. Considering they are two big names of the Indian Film Industry, we cannot wait to see them collaborate on the silver screen. Talking about shooting in 100 different locations, a source had earlier said that Aamir will showcase the journey of on-screen character’s life and that requires him to shoot in different locations. Not just in Punjab, Aamir will also shoot the film in Delhi, Gujarat, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Hyderabad. Reports are rife that the shooting of the film will begin from November 1.

Helmed by Advait Chandan, Lal Singh Chaddha is slated for a theatrical release in 2020.

