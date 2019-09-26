Lal Singh Chaddha: Before the reel starts rolling for Lal Singh Chaddha, the character details of Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan are out. Going by the early reports, Kareena has a more complex character than Aamir and it is her most multi-layered character till date.

A source close to the news portal has revealed that Kareena plays the role of a girl who has seen many ups and downs. She becomes more self-destructive as she faces more troubles. But, what remains constant is her love for Aamir’s character Lal Singh. Her character develops from the 1970s and travels from their school life, college and to their marriage. Not just Aamir, Kareena will also don several different avatars in the film.

With this, the source added that the shooting of the film will kickstart from November 1. The locations that have been finalised are Amritsar, Ludhiana, Jalandhar, and nearby villages. A love story spanning across 3 decades and various professions, the duo will play a couple who keep meeting each other at different points of time. Reports are also rife that to play a younger version of himself in the film, Aamir had to shed about 20 kgs.

Considering the two have previously worked in films like 3 idiots and Talaash, it will be interesting to see how their chemistry plays out on the silver screen. A remake of Hollywood hit film Forrest Gump, Lal Singh Chaddha will be directed by Advait Chandan and is slated for a release in 2020.

Speaking about the actors’ other projects, Aamir Khan’s last release Thugs of Hindostan co-starring Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh was a dud at the box office. After Lal Singh Chaddha, the actor will also be seen in Mogul. Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan, who was last seen Veere Di Wedding alongside Swara Bhaskar, Sonam Kapoor and Shikha Talsania, will also be seen in Good News and Angrezi Medium. She is also currently judging dance reality show Dance India Dance.

