Lal Singh Chaddha: Bollywood actor Aamir Khan is counted amongst the most talented actors who leaves no chance of impressing his fans with his versatile roles in the films. Rather it is big screens or Television screens, the hardworking actor knows how to garner attention. Moreover, the actor also masters the talent of picking up subjects which will entertain as well as connect with the audience. Recently, on his birthday, Aamir announced about his much-awaited project Lal Singh Chaddha which is an official adaptation of Tom Hanks film Forrest Gump.

As per the recent buzz, Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor might appear in the film and will share the screens with Aamir Khan. Currently, Kareena Kapoor is shooting for Angrezi Medium with Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan in London. After completing her shooting, the actor will return back and will then shoot for her Television dance reality show– Dance India Sance season 7 as a judge.

After completing her schedules, the actor will then decide about Lal Singh Chaddha. If the reports turn out to be true, Kareena Kapoor will play the role of Aamir Khan’s love interest in the film.

Together, both Aamir and Kareena have worked in many films which includes 3 Idiots and Talaash. Due to Bebo’s versatility and talent, Aamir Khan wants Kareena Kapoor to appear in the film. Talking about the film, Lal Singh Chaddha will be directed by Advait Chandan, who has also directed Secret Superstar and will be produced by Aamir Khan Productions and Viacom 18 Motion Pictures.

As per the reports, Aamir Khan will have to lose 20 kgs of weight and will also sport a turban for shooting some parts of the film. The shoot of the film will begin in October.

