Lalit Modi Gets Love Again On Valentine’s Day, Confirms Breakup With Sushmita Sen

Lalit Modi, the co-founder and ex-chairman of the Indian Premier League (IPL), has confirmed on Valentine’s Day that he has found love again. The entrepreneur, who was last in a very public relationship with Bollywood star Sushmita Sen, went on Instagram to post a heartwarming video montage of his new lover, who is still unnamed. The video featured cherished moments between Modi and his new ladylove, marking the transformation of their relationship from 25 years of friendship to a deeper connection.

In his Instagram entry, Modi penned a heartfelt caption: “Lucky Once—Yes. But I got lucky TWICE. When a 25-year friendship turns to LOVE. It happened twice. Hope it does for you all too. #happyvalentinesday to you all.” The sentimental message, paired with the private video montage, set off a flurry of congratulatory wishes from fans and followers. One user wrote, “How wonderful! Stay happy and blessed,” while another playfully asked, “But who is she?”

While Modi didn’t disclose who his new partner is, the emotional video announcement is a fresh start for him after a public, though brief, romance with Sen in 2022. The video he posted showed the couple’s moments of joy together, indicating the strong bond that has grown between them over the years.

Breakup With Sushmita Sen

Lalit Modi’s relationship with Sushmita Sen attracted significant media attention in 2022, when he publicly introduced her as his “better half” on social media. Modi shared photos from their Maldives vacation, announcing their romance to the world. He even changed his Instagram bio to reflect the new chapter in his life, calling Sen his “partner in crime.”

Yet only a few months later, reports of a breakup began circulating after Modi deleted every hint of Sen from his Instagram account. The public relationship between the couple ended abruptly, and it was eventually confirmed that the romance had indeed ended. Sen went on to speak about the short-lived relationship, referring to it as “just another phase” in her life and showing amusement at the “gold digger” tag she received after the breakup.

Modi’s new post on Valentine’s Day marks his move forward from that chapter, and his fans are celebrating his newfound happiness. Many users were curious about his new partner, speculating that her name might be Rima, based on a comment in the post, though no official confirmation has been given.

Lalit Modi’s Love Life

Prior to his relationship with Sushmita Sen, Lalit Modi was in a 27-year-long marriage to Minal Sagrani. He married her in 1991 and had two children, Ruchir and Aliya, with her. Unfortunately, Minal died of cancer in 2018. Lalit Modi also has a stepdaughter named Karima Sagrani from Minal’s previous marriage. Modi’s personal life, often under public scrutiny due to his prominent role in cricket, has made headlines time and again. Despite facing controversies, he continues to lead a life that oscillates between his professional pursuits and personal milestones.

The new romance with his unidentified lover appears to have a strong premise, as Modi revealed that they began as best friends who enjoyed 25 years of friendship prior to falling in love. It is a restored romance theme that has received heavy attention, with many people posting their happiness and wishing the lovers well.

While information about his girlfriend is still limited, the Valentine’s Day gesture gives some insight into Modi’s personal journey and evolution, both as a person and as a public personality. His friends and fans alike have accepted the upbeat vibes of his post, with much support pouring in on his social media.

Lalit Modi’s life path has been anything but traditional. As the pioneer of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Modi transformed Indian cricket and emerged as one of the most influential personalities in the game. His personal life has, however, drawn as much attention as his professional success. From his wedding to Minal Modi to his high-profile relationship with Sushmita Sen and now to his renewed romance, Modi’s tale keeps changing.

