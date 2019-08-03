Lallu Ki Laila trailer: The trailer of Amrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav's upcoming movie has been released and here is the list of films they have starred in before!

The much-awaited trailer of Bhojpuri item queen Amrapali Dubey and Bhojpuri megastar Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua has been released and it has gone viral in no time and has received thousands of likes on video-streaming platform YouTube. The trailer shows a cute and twisted love story with drama, action, and much more.

Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua and Amrapali Dubey’s movie Lallu Ki Laila, which also stars actors like J Neelam, Rina Rani, Deepak Sinha, Dev Singh, Imroz Akhtar, Yamini Singh, Kanak Pandey, Susheel Singh, Sanjay Pandey, Prakash Jais, and BIB Bijender Singh in supporting roles has been directed by Sushil Kumar Upadhyay and the movie has been bankrolled by Susheel Singh, Prakash Jais, and Ratnakar Kumar.

This is one of the most anticipated movies of this year and the reason is that all Bhojpuri cinema lovers adore the on-screen chemistry between the leading actors in the movie—Amrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua.

They both are the hottest couples in the Bhojpuri movie industry and have a massive fan base on social media and across the country such as in places like Bihar, Jharkhand, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh.

Bhojpuri YouTube queen Amrapali Dubey and Bhojpuri power star Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua have previously starred in several Bhojpuri blockbusters before Lallu Ki Laila which is why fans are eagerly waiting for Lallu Ki Laila to release on Independence Day—August 15. Here is the list of Amrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav’s blockbuster Bhojpuri movies—

Nirahua Hindustani

Patna Se Pakistan

Nirahua Rikshawala 2

Bam Bam Bol Raha Hai Kashi

Aashik Aawara

Nirahua Chalal Sasural 2

Mokama 0 Kilometer

Nirahua Hindustani 2,

Nirahua Hindustani 3

Nirahua Chalal London

Maine Unko Sajan Chun Liya

Their upcoming movie Lallu Ki Laila will hit the big screen on August 15.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App