Lamar Odom Calls Khloe Kardashian ‘Wife’ During Emotional Reunion On The Kardashians

Former NBA star Lamar Odom and Khloe Kardashian reunited after nearly a decade apart in the season six premiere of The Kardashians, which aired on February 6, 2025. Their emotional encounter marking their first meeting since their 2016 divorce quickly became a major talking point, especially after Odom referred to Kardashian as his “wife.”

During the reunion, Khloe returned some of Lamar’s belongings that she had kept for years. In response, the former Los Angeles Lakers player affectionately called her “my wife,” adding, “My wife is the s–t.” However, Khloe quickly brushed off the comment, responding with a laugh, “OK. Calm down.”

In a confessional, the reality star admitted that she felt emotionally detached from the meeting, stating, “I don’t have a lot of emotions for this meeting. I dealt with so much trauma in this relationship. He was the love of my life, but learning how to unlove someone was like a death.” She further explained that Lamar’s words no longer held significance for her, saying, “Words are empty.”

Lamar, however, expressed deep remorse over their past, acknowledging the pain he had caused her. “I took you through a lot. I love you for trying your hardest with me. That love will never go away,” he told Khloe.

The reunion was a stark reminder of their tumultuous past. The last time the former couple saw each other was in 2016 when Khloe supported Lamar through his recovery following a near-fatal overdose at a Las Vegas brothel. While she tried to help him rebuild his life, their relationship ultimately ended due to his continued struggles with addiction and self-destructive behavior.

Reflecting on their meeting, Khloe described it as a “mindf–k,” emphasizing that she no longer recognized Lamar as the man she once loved. The candid exchange underscored the complicated history between the former couple, who were married from 2009 to 2016.

