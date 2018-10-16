Lami Lami Ho Kesh song: Bhojpuri actors Akshara Singh and Ritesh Pandey-starrer song Lami Lami Ho Kesh from the album Ambey Maharani Ki Jai Ho has finally released. In the video, the duo's chemistry is too cute to handle and is garnering compliments from the viewers. Sung by the duo, the lyrics of the song have been penned by Manoj Matlabi.

Lami Lami Ho Kesh song: As the auspicious festival of Navratri fills the surroundings with colour and celebration, Bhojpuri actors Akshara Singh and Ritesh Pandey have amped up the entertainment factor with their latest song Lami Lami Ho Kesh from the album Ambey Maharani Ki Jai Ho. Sung and performed by the duo, the lyrics have been penned by Manoj Matlabi. Stealing hearts with their picture-perfect and adorable chemistry, the song is a complete entertainer.

Released on October 15, the song has already garnered 699,416 views. With this, the comment section under the video has been showered with compliments appreciating their beauty. In the video, Akshara and Ritesh are essaying the role of a married couple. As a perfect wife, Akshara is looking beautiful in a red and purple saree while Ritesh is looking dapper in a white t-shirt styled with denim and denim jacket. Interestingly, this is the first time that the duo has shared the screen.

Known as one of the hottest actors of Bhojpuri cinema, Akshara Singh rules hearts with her seductive dance moves and sultry expressions. Every time she steps on the big screen, she makes sure to make the audience go gaga over her beauty. With 345K followers on her official Instagram account, the diva has also emerged as a social media sensation.

Have a look at Akshara Singh’s photos that make the audience in the knees:

