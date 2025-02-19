‘Lara Shit-Trump’: Sean Hannity’s Verbal Slip While Introducing Lara Trump Takes The Internet By Storm; Netizens Call it ‘Freudian Slip’ | Watch

Fox News host Sean Hannity had an unexpected verbal stumble while introducing Lara Trump, daughter-in-law of former President Donald Trump. The moment, captured in a video now circulating on social media, occurred as Hannity transitioned from an interview with White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt to introducing Lara Trump’s upcoming show, My View With Lara Trump.

Hannity appeared to accidentally mix up his words while saying Lara Trump’s name, momentarily uttering “Lara” before nearly saying a word that sounded like an expletive instead of “Trump.” The moment was awkward, especially considering the two words bear no resemblance to each other.

“Joining us now, the host of the upcoming hit show My View with Lara s** Trump*, and by the way, you can take that to the bank. It will be a hit show. I might even be a guest one day if she ever invites me,” Hannity said, quickly correcting himself.

Watch Video:

Hannity: Joining us now, the host of the upcoming hit show: My view with Lara Shit— Trump pic.twitter.com/Bk8LKxYsa5 — Acyn (@Acyn) February 18, 2025

Social Media Reacts with Humor

Viewers quickly took to social media to share their amusement, flooding the comment section with jokes and theories about the slip.

“Hannity going back to accuracy in reporting, if only for three seconds,” one user quipped. Another called it a “Freudian slip.” One person joked, “Lara Sh** happens to also be the name of her new album. (Unofficially).” Another user humorously asked, “How do you flub that?”

Others took the moment as a rare instance of unintended honesty from Hannity. “Sometimes the truth gets out even on Fox,” one comment read. Another joked, “That’s officially her name now. Sorry, Lara, I don’t make the rules.”

Speculations and More Jokes

Some social media users speculated on what Hannity actually meant to say. One popular theory was that he intended to say “sh** show” before quickly changing it to “hit show.”

“Maybe he wanted to say sh** show but had to say hit show and that just slipped out,” one person wrote. Another echoed, “The first time Hannity has ever told the truth on air.”

Others piled on with similar sentiments. “Hannity, telling the truth, just this once,” someone posted, while another said, “The truth slipped out!” Another user added, “That is gold!”

Despite the moment of awkwardness, Lara Trump’s show is still set to launch, and it remains to be seen if Hannity will indeed be a guest in the future. However, for now, social media continues to have fun with the unexpected slip-up.