88-year-old Legendary Music Lata Mangeshkar expressed pain on Friday, August 17, on the demise of former Prime Minister and senior BJP leader, who passed away at the age of 93 on Thursday evening, following going through a protracted treatment. Reminiscing old memories, the legendary musician said that in 2014 Lata got the opportunity to compose an album which was dedicated to his poems.

As the country witnessed another loss after DMK chief Karunanidhi, nightingale Lata Mangeshkar expressed grief over the death of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s death, saying, “He was like my father. He called me Beti. I called him Dadda. I feel I’ve lost my father all over again.” He further said, his persuasive oratorical power and his massive love for arts, always reminded her of her own father Pandit Dinanath Mangeshkar.

Lata further went on to say that he has hardly been impressed by an other political leader. He added that he was a visionary and India made massive progress during his prime ministership. She also recalls how the relationship with Pakistan was improved during his reign.

He further added that the country has lost more than Bharat Ratna. She said she still listens to his speeches on a mobile phone as his speeches were work of art.

Her views come after the former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee passed away at 93 on Thursday at 5:05 PM. The BJP boss joined politics at the age of 18 during Mahatma Gandhi’s Quit India Movement.

