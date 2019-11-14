Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar confirmed that news of Lata Mangeshkar's death was fake and she is on the path of recovery. She has been in hospital from last 4 days following breathing problems.

The nightingale of India, Lata Mangeshkar, who has been admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy hospital since Monday following uneasiness and breathing problems, is now on the path of recovery. Her spokesperson a few hours ago tweeted from her Twitter handle that she is now stable and recovering. A request to not to spread rumours and react was also made. “Let us all collectively pray for her long life instead, said spokesperson.

In the latest medical reports, some signs of improvement in her condition have been noted down. She is on the path of recovery. She has pneumonia and chest infection and any person suffering from it takes some time to get fit again, said a hospital source.

Earlier today, following no updates about the 90-years-old singer, a fake new was doing round the internet that she is no more. It was trending on social media platforms Twitter and Facebook. As the fake news was being spread, Lata Mangeshkar’s family told ANI that she is fine and recovering.

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar also posted a tweet urging people not to spread fake news and pray for Lata Ji’s fast recovery. “Spoke to the family. #LataMangeshkar tai is stable and recovering. A humble request, not to spread baseless rumours and pray for her speedy recovery,” said Madhur Bhandarkar in his tweet.

Notably, Lata Mangeshkar has given her voice to over 30,000 songs across several languages and is known as a gem of Indian cinema. She was conferred with India’s highest civilian honour, Bharat Award in 2001. Her voice was heard last in Yash Chopra’s 2004 release Veer-Zaara’s songs.

