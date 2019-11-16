Lata Mangeshkar health update: Shobhaa De has confirmed that the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar is fine and her health is stable. The iconic singer was admitted to the ICU of Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai in the early hours of Monday, November 11.

After getting stuck in the fake news on Twitter about the legendary playback singer Lata Mangeshkar’s health, author Shobhaa De confirmed with her family about the same and informed everyone on Saturday afternoon that the iconic singer is fine. She took to her Twitter and wrote just spoke to the family. By God’s grace, our precious nightingale is fine.

Shobhaa updated everyone with the correct information just after she asked on Twitter about the health update of the Bollywood singer. She tweeted Tell me it isn’t true. Has India lost its nightingale? The 90-year-old singer was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital in the wee hours of Monday, November 11.

Lata complained of the breathing problems due to the viral chest congestion and therefore she was rushed to the hospital. An official spokesperson for Lata told media on Friday, dear friends. We are as happy as you are to inform you that with all your prayers and best wishes, Lata didi is doing much better. Thank you for being there. God is great.

Tell me it isn't true. Has India lost its nightingale?@mangeshkarlata — Shobhaa De (@DeShobhaa) November 16, 2019

Just spoke to the family . By God's grace, our precious nightingale is fine.@mangeshkarlata — Shobhaa De (@DeShobhaa) November 16, 2019

In her over 7-decade long singing career, Lata has sung more than 30,000 songs across different languages. She is one of the greatest singers that Indian cinema has witnessed. She has received Bharat Ratna, Padma Bhushan, multiple National Film Awards, Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award among many others.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App