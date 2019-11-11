Lata Mangeshkar hospitalised: Known as the nightingale of India, Bollywood singer, music director and music composer Lata Mangeshkar has been admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai after the singer was diagnosed with pneumonia. Media reports suggest that soon after Lata complained of difficulty in breathing, the singer was immediately rushed to the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai where she was further diagnosed with pneumonia.

Reports suggest that she has had a left ventricular failure and therefore she is extremely critical. Soon after the news of Lata Mangeshkar broke on the Internet, her fans and friends from all over the world have been wishing the singer a speedy recovery and are pouring in wishes for the musical goddess.

Lata Mangeshkar Not only in Hindi, but Lata Mangeshkar has also sung thousands of songs in several different languages such as Marathi, Bengali, Kannada, Tamil, and many more. Recipient of prestigious awards such as Dada Saheb Phalke Award, Padma Vibhushan, Bharat Ratna, among many others, Lata Mangeshkar is known as the nightingale of India for her blissful and soulful voice.

She is known for her tremendous contribution to the Indian film industry for over 7 decades and is one of the most celebrated playback singers in the country. She has recorded thousands of songs in her career span of 70 years and is a living legend in the country.

Lata Mangeshkar has had a phenomenal career graph and has received 3 National Film Awards,4 Filmfare Best Female Playback Awards,15 Bengal Film Journalists’ Association Awards, and the list goes on. Lata Mangeshkar is known for her melodious voice in iconic songs like Lag Jaa Gale, Ajeeb Dastan Hai Yeh, Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon, Aaja Re Pardesim Pyar Kiya Toh Darna Kya, Zindagi Pyar Ka Geet Hai, among many others. She is back home now and is recovering.

