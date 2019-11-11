Lata Mangeshkar returns back home: Legendary singer is back home and as per her team, she is currently recovering from a chest infection. Scroll for more details.

Lata Mangeshkar passes away at 90: The legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, who was admitted to Breach candy hospital after having certain breathing issues last night at 2:00 am is safe, as the team confirms that the singer is back home and is recovering from her chest infection. As per reports, the 90-year-old star was admitted to Breach Candy hospital in Mumbai last night at 1:30 am after complaining of breathing issues. The singer, going by reports has pneumonia and her left ventricular had failed.

Moreover, as per reports, the hospital where she was brought in, said that legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar was rushed in due to breathing difficulties last night at 2 am and had been admitted to ICU before things went down. She was under the care of physician Dr. Farokh E Udwadia. As the things started heating up, and the fans started trending good health to Lata Mangeskar and showered her with wishes for her health, the team of the singer has confirmed she had a chest infection because of which she was rushed to the hospital and stated that she is back home and is recovering, stated ANI.

The legendary singer, Lata Mangeshkar, about a day back on Sunday had shared a Panipat poster from her niece Padmini Kohlahpure’s movie and gave her good wishes for the success of the film. The historical war drama, Panipat, also casts Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Kriti Sanon in lead roles. Lata Mangeshkar is one of the iconic singers of Indian cinema who started her career as an Indian playback singer and music director and now has sung in more than a thousand movies and doesn’t only specialies in one langauge, but has crooned songs in 36 regional languages!

See tweet:

Team of Lata Mangeshkar: Lata Mangeshkar had chest infection so she was taken to Breach Candy Hospital, Mumbai today. She is now back at her home and is recovering. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/pYzmZHkthz — ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2019

Sources close to iconic Indian singer Lata Mangeshkar have told the BBC she had chest infection & was taken to Breach Candy Hospital, Mumbai today. She is now back at her home and is recovering, they say. #Latamangeshkar — Nicola Careem (@NicolaCareem) November 11, 2019

Extremely sad to know…. Singer Lata Mangeshkar is admitted to Breach Candy Hospital. She was taken there at around 1.30am on Monday after she complained of breathing difficulty. pic.twitter.com/ODcEY47vef — Oxomiya Jiyori🇮🇳 (@SouleFacts) November 11, 2019

Some of her songs are- Preetam tera mera pyar, Tere bina soona, Dil mera toda, Gori sakhiyon se, Ab kaun sahara hai jab tera sahara, Rooth gaye more shyam sakhi re, Duniya badal gayi, Man men teri yaad basi ankhon men hai pyar, Hawa men udta jae mera lal dupatta, Meri ankhon men bas gaya koi, and many more.

