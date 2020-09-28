Internet is filled with wishes for the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar as she turned 91 years old today. Celebrities including Madhur Bhandarkar, Kangana Ranaut, Ritesh Deshmukh and others extended wishes to the legendary singer.

Wishes poured in for legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar as she turned 91 on Monday. Several Bollywood celebrities including Kangana Ranaut and Shankar Mahadevan took to social media to extend birthday wishes to the veteran singer.

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar posted several pictures of himself with the singer and penned a birthday wish for her. He tweeted, “Wishing a very Happy Birthday to Lata Mangeshkar didi”. He wrote that hers is the voice that touches every heart, not a single day in his life goes without listening to Lata’s songs. He added, ” May Lord Ganesh bless you with long and healthy life.”

‘Fashion’ actor Kangana Ranaut also took to Twitter to post a picture from the early days of the singer while wishing her on her birthday. She wrote, :Wishing legendary Lata Mangeshkar ji a very Happy Birthday”. She added that some people do what they do with such single-mindedness and absolute focus that they don’t only excel in their work but also become synonymous to what they do. She wrote, “Bowing down to one such glorious Karma Yogi.”

Wishing a very Happy Birthday to @mangeshkarlata didi, the voice that touches every heart, Not a single day in my life goes without listening to your songs. May Lord Ganesh bless you with long and healthy life. 🙏🙏 #GoddessOfMusic 🎻🎼🎹🎤 pic.twitter.com/3hKKnTfX6v — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) September 28, 2020

Wishing legendary #LataMangeshkar ji a very Happy Birthday, some people do what they do with such single mindedness and absolute focus that they don’t only excel in their work but also become synonymous to what they do. Bowing down to one such glorious Karma Yogi 🙏 pic.twitter.com/lgf3CTDfmj — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 28, 2020

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit also posted a picture of Lata Mangeshkar and wrote, “Wishing Nightingale of India Lata Mangeshkar ji a very happy birthday.”

Wishing Nightingale of India @mangeshkarlata ji a very happy birthday . 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/riK2pszSwR — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) September 28, 2020

Singer Shankar Mahadevan dubbed Lata Mangeshkar as “Ma Saraswati,” in his birthday wish. Actor Riteish Deshmukh posted a picture of the Padma Bhushan award winner with his father and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Vilasrao Deshmukh and wished the musician on her birthday.

Besides Bollywood celebrities, fans also extended birthday wishes to the Barat Ratna award winner on the special occasion.

