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Home > Entertainment News > Lata Mangeshkar’s First Song Was Dropped From The Film: The Little-Known Story Of How A Legend Began

Lata Mangeshkar’s First Song Was Dropped From The Film: The Little-Known Story Of How A Legend Began

Lata Mangeshkar became the voice of generations, but her legendary journey did not begin with a hit. Her first recorded song, made when she was just 13, was eventually dropped from the film. On her birth anniversary, here is the little-known story behind the beginning of her extraordinary career.

Lata Mangeshkar
Lata Mangeshkar

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Mon 2026-09-28 09:52 IST

There is something almost cinematic about the beginning of Lata Mangeshkar’s career. The woman who would eventually become one of the defining voices of Indian cinema did not make her mark with her first recording. In fact, her debut song was removed from the film.

Lata was only 13 when she recorded Naachu Yaa Gade, Khelu Saari Mani Haus Bhaari for Vasant Joglekar’s Marathi film Kiti Hasaal in 1942. The song did not make the final cut, making what could have been a celebrated debut a forgotten footnote in the early years of her career.

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But the setback came at a particularly difficult time in her life.

Lata Mangeshkar Was Just 13 When Her Life Changed

Lata’s father, renowned musician and theatre personality Deenanath Mangeshkar, died in 1942. She was the eldest of five siblings and suddenly had to shoulder responsibilities far beyond her years.

She began working in films as both an actor and singer to help support her family. The National Film Archive’s catalogue describes those early years as a period of severe struggle before music director Ghulam Haider recognised her potential and helped her find a path into Hindi film music.

Her early recordings eventually led to bigger opportunities. Majboor in 1948 gave her an important breakthrough, while Andaz and Barsaat helped establish her as a major playback voice.

From A Dropped Song To The Voice Of Generations

The irony of that first recording is difficult to miss. The song that never reached audiences belonged to a singer who would go on to record for some of the biggest names in Indian cinema and lend her voice to actresses across generations.

Lata was born on September 28, 1929, in Indore. Over a career spanning several decades, she became one of Indian cinema’s most influential playback singers and received honours including the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Padma Vibhushan and Bharat Ratna. 

Her first song may have disappeared from a film, but the voice behind it certainly did not.

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Lata Mangeshkar’s First Song Was Dropped From The Film: The Little-Known Story Of How A Legend Began
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Lata Mangeshkar’s First Song Was Dropped From The Film: The Little-Known Story Of How A Legend Began

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Lata Mangeshkar’s First Song Was Dropped From The Film: The Little-Known Story Of How A Legend Began
Lata Mangeshkar’s First Song Was Dropped From The Film: The Little-Known Story Of How A Legend Began
Lata Mangeshkar’s First Song Was Dropped From The Film: The Little-Known Story Of How A Legend Began
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Lata Mangeshkar’s First Song Was Dropped From The Film: The Little-Known Story Of How A Legend Began

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