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Home > Entertainment News > Late Actress Jiah Khan’s Mother Rabya Reacts As Sooraj Pancholi’s Name Surfaces In Disha Salian FIR: ‘This Must Alarm Everyone’

Late Actress Jiah Khan’s Mother Rabya Reacts As Sooraj Pancholi’s Name Surfaces In Disha Salian FIR: ‘This Must Alarm Everyone’

Rabya Khan, mother of late actor Jiah Khan, has spoken out after Sooraj Pancholi’s name appeared in the CBI FIR in the Disha Salian death case. She raised questions over missing evidence and drew parallels with her daughter’s case.

Late Actress Jiah Khan’s Mother Rabya Reacts
Late Actress Jiah Khan’s Mother Rabya Reacts

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Tue 2026-09-15 22:02 IST

The Disha Salian death case has taken a fresh turn after the CBI registered an FIR following a Bombay High Court order directing a detailed investigation. The development has also brought Sooraj Pancholi back into the spotlight, with his name appearing among those whose roles are being investigated. 

Now, Rabya Khan, whose daughter Jiah Khan died in 2013, has issued her first reaction to the development. Without directly naming Pancholi, Rabya expressed concern over what she described as the loss or destruction of crucial evidence.

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Rabya Khan Says Disha Salian Case ‘Must Alarm Everyone’

Taking to social media, Rabya wrote, “When I hear that the same name has surfaced in another young Disha Salian murder six years ago, it deeply saddens me and this must alarm everyone.”

She went on to question whether investigators would be able to establish the truth if important evidence was no longer available. Rabya claimed that she had seen the consequences of evidence being “destroyed” or replaced in a manner that could mislead those seeking answers.

Late Actress Jiah Khan’s Mother Rabya Reacts As Sooraj Pancholi’s Name Surfaces In Disha Salian FIR: ‘This Must Alarm Everyone’

The comments come as the CBI begins its investigation into the circumstances surrounding Salian’s death. The agency’s FIR follows a fresh statement by Disha’s father, Satish Salian, and the Bombay High Court’s direction for a probe.

Jiah Khan Case: Why Rabya Draws A Parallel

Rabya also compared the developments with the investigation into Jiah Khan’s death. Jiah, who appeared in films including Nishabd, Ghajini and Housefull, was found dead at her Mumbai home on June 3, 2013, aged 25. Her then-boyfriend Sooraj Pancholi was accused of abetting her suicide. However, a special CBI court acquitted Pancholi in April 2023, holding that the prosecution had failed to establish that his actions compelled Jiah to take her life. The court also described the evidence against him as vague and insufficient.

Rabya has continued to reject the suicide theory and has maintained that her daughter was murdered.

‘Disha, Like Jiah, Deserves The Truth’

In her latest statement, Rabya questioned whether a fresh investigation can reach a definitive conclusion if evidence has already been lost. “No wonder they have specifically said no one is accused without evidence. But when crucial evidence has already been destroyed or lost, a fresh investigation will face an enormous handicap,” she wrote.

She further questioned why evidence that could potentially establish the truth was allegedly not protected, saying this could leave another grieving family searching for answers.

Meanwhile, Pancholi has denied knowing Disha Salian and said he is willing to cooperate with the CBI investigation.

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Late Actress Jiah Khan’s Mother Rabya Reacts As Sooraj Pancholi’s Name Surfaces In Disha Salian FIR: ‘This Must Alarm Everyone’
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Late Actress Jiah Khan’s Mother Rabya Reacts As Sooraj Pancholi’s Name Surfaces In Disha Salian FIR: ‘This Must Alarm Everyone’

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Late Actress Jiah Khan’s Mother Rabya Reacts As Sooraj Pancholi’s Name Surfaces In Disha Salian FIR: ‘This Must Alarm Everyone’
Late Actress Jiah Khan’s Mother Rabya Reacts As Sooraj Pancholi’s Name Surfaces In Disha Salian FIR: ‘This Must Alarm Everyone’
Late Actress Jiah Khan’s Mother Rabya Reacts As Sooraj Pancholi’s Name Surfaces In Disha Salian FIR: ‘This Must Alarm Everyone’
Late Actress Jiah Khan’s Mother Rabya Reacts As Sooraj Pancholi’s Name Surfaces In Disha Salian FIR: ‘This Must Alarm Everyone’
Late Actress Jiah Khan’s Mother Rabya Reacts As Sooraj Pancholi’s Name Surfaces In Disha Salian FIR: ‘This Must Alarm Everyone’

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