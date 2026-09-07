LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Latest OTT Releases This Week, September 7–13: The Revolutionaries, Fauda Season 5, Ghamasaan And More; Full List

Latest OTT Releases This Week, September 7–13: The Revolutionaries, Fauda Season 5, Ghamasaan And More; Full List

From Bhuvan Bam and Rohit Saraf’s historical drama The Revolutionaries to Fauda Season 5 and Pratik Gandhi-Arshad Warsi’s Ghamasaan, here are the biggest movies and web series arriving on OTT this week.

Latest OTT Releases This Week (Photo:X)
Latest OTT Releases This Week (Photo:X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Mon 2026-09-07 12:07 IST

The second week of September brings a varied mix of new movies and web series to streaming platforms. From historical dramas and crime thrillers to horror comedies and family entertainers, OTT platforms have lined up several titles for viewers between September 7 and September 13, 2026.  Here are the major OTT releases to watch out for this week.

What are the biggest OTT releases this week?

The Revolutionaries – September 11, Prime Video

One of the most anticipated releases this week is Nikkhil Advani’s The Revolutionaries. The historical drama stars Bhuvan Bam, Rohit Saraf, Pratibha Ranta and Gurfateh Pirzada and explores the lives of lesser-known revolutionaries who fought against British rule.

You Might Be Interested In

The series is inspired by Sanjeev Sanyal’s book Revolutionaries: The Other Story of How India Won Its Freedom. Bhuvan Bam plays Rash Behari Bose, while Rohit Saraf portrays Sachindranath Sanyal. It premieres on Prime Video on September 11.

Fauda Season 5 – September 8, Netflix

Fans of the Israeli action-thriller Fauda have another reason to return to Netflix this week. Season 5 arrives on September 8, continuing the high-stakes story of its central characters.

Chumbak – September 10, Netflix

Netflix is also bringing Chumbak, a Hindi family comedy series, on September 10. The show revolves around five quirky families living as neighbours in Chumbak Colony, where everyday situations lead to chaos and humour.

Ghamasaan – September 11, ZEE5

For crime-thriller fans, Ghamasaan arrives on ZEE5 on September 11. The film stars Pratik Gandhi, Arshad Warsi and Rajpal Yadav and is set against the backdrop of the Hindi heartland. It follows an IPS officer and a powerful dacoit in a tense confrontation involving justice, power and rivalry.

Which new shows are arriving on JioHotstar?

Ali Baba Aur 40 Bhoot premieres on September 11 on JioHotstar. The horror-comedy follows neuropsychology expert Alisha ‘Ali’ Nigam, played by Asha Negi, whose search for her missing father leads her into a supernatural mystery involving 40 restless ghosts.

Also arriving on the platform on September 11 is the Malayalam comedy-drama Prince of Mollywood, which follows Firoz, a young man dreaming of becoming a pan-Indian superstar.

For younger viewers, Chiku Aur Bunty: Kushti Ki Jung arrives on JioHotstar on September 13.

What else can you watch this week?

Netflix also has international releases including Untold: Mr. T: I Pity the Fool and comedian Stavros Halkias’ Uncle Stav on September 8.

Meanwhile, The Paper Season 2 arrives on JioHotstar on September 9, continuing the newsroom comedy set around the Toledo Truth Teller newspaper.

Latest OTT Releases This Week: September 7–13

  1. September 8 — Fauda Season 5 — Netflix
  2. September 8 — Untold: Mr. T: I Pity the Fool — Netflix
  3. September 9 — The Paper Season 2 — JioHotstar
  4. September 10 — Chumbak — Netflix
  5. September 11 — The Revolutionaries — Prime Video
  6. September 11 — Ghamasaan — ZEE5
  7. September 11 — Ali Baba Aur 40 Bhoot — JioHotstar
  8. September 11 — Prince of Mollywood — JioHotstar
  9. September 13 — Chiku Aur Bunty: Kushti Ki Jung — JioHotstar
You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Latest OTT Releases This Week, September 7–13: The Revolutionaries, Fauda Season 5, Ghamasaan And More; Full List
Tags: OTT releasesweb series

RELATED News

Bigg Boss 20: 5 Formidable Contestants Who Could Dominate The House — Who Are The Stars Who Entered With Warnings For Their Fellow Contestants?

Who Is Harman Brar? From Lekh And Tabaah To Dekhi Ja — The Woman In Parmish Verma’s Life Amid Divorce From Geet Grewal

Bigg Boss 20: Full And Final Contestants List — From Mary Kom, Amrapali Dubey To Mahhi Vij, Meet Salman Khan’s New Housemates

Radhika Apte Birthday Special: She Slapped A Co-Star, Faced A ‘Traumatic’ Film Set And Was Trolled For Bold Roles — Why Did She Choose London Over Bollywood’s Frenzy?

India’s Got Latent Season 2: Surabhi Vanzara Takes A Dig At Samay Raina, Says ‘You Disturbed The Entire…’

LATEST NEWS

Who is Kimi Antonelli? Meet Mercedes Star Who Ended Italy’s 60-Year Wait at F1 Italian GP | Check Age, Records, Team

‘He Offered Higher Marks For Sexual Favours’: WhatsApp Message Triggers Harassment Allegations Aganist JNU Professor

Priti Paswan MMS Controversy: Viral 1-Minute-48-Second Video Sparks Questions, Bhojpuri Dancer Breaks Silence

Gold Medalist Leaked Obscene Couple Bed Scene Viral MMS On Facebook, Telegram: Here’s What We Know

Vidya Bharati Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Sansthan holds Annual Function in Kolkata

Sharp Rise In Admissions at De-addiction Centres Show Growing Faith In Treatment Network: Dr Balbir Singh

BRICS Summit 2026: India’s BRICS Chairship Key Pillars, Date & Venue, Delhi Traffic Advisories, Restrictions, Holidays

Who Owns Delhi’s Satya Niketan Building? Delhi Police Issue Lookout Notice Against Hariram After Deadly Collapse

Lionel Messi-Cristiano Ronaldo Reunion on The Cards? Carlos Tevez Wants Both Legends For Boca Juniors Farewell Match | Possible Date, Venue

Satya Niketan Building Collapse Reaches Delhi HC, PIL Seeks Rs 1 Crore Compensation, Safety Audit of PGs

Latest OTT Releases This Week, September 7–13: The Revolutionaries, Fauda Season 5, Ghamasaan And More; Full List

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Latest OTT Releases This Week, September 7–13: The Revolutionaries, Fauda Season 5, Ghamasaan And More; Full List

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Latest OTT Releases This Week, September 7–13: The Revolutionaries, Fauda Season 5, Ghamasaan And More; Full List
Latest OTT Releases This Week, September 7–13: The Revolutionaries, Fauda Season 5, Ghamasaan And More; Full List
Latest OTT Releases This Week, September 7–13: The Revolutionaries, Fauda Season 5, Ghamasaan And More; Full List
Latest OTT Releases This Week, September 7–13: The Revolutionaries, Fauda Season 5, Ghamasaan And More; Full List

QUICK LINKS