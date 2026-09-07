Latest OTT Releases This Week, September 7–13: The Revolutionaries, Fauda Season 5, Ghamasaan And More; Full List

The second week of September brings a varied mix of new movies and web series to streaming platforms. From historical dramas and crime thrillers to horror comedies and family entertainers, OTT platforms have lined up several titles for viewers between September 7 and September 13, 2026. Here are the major OTT releases to watch out for this week.
What are the biggest OTT releases this week?
The Revolutionaries – September 11, Prime Video
One of the most anticipated releases this week is Nikkhil Advani’s The Revolutionaries. The historical drama stars Bhuvan Bam, Rohit Saraf, Pratibha Ranta and Gurfateh Pirzada and explores the lives of lesser-known revolutionaries who fought against British rule.
The series is inspired by Sanjeev Sanyal’s book Revolutionaries: The Other Story of How India Won Its Freedom. Bhuvan Bam plays Rash Behari Bose, while Rohit Saraf portrays Sachindranath Sanyal. It premieres on Prime Video on September 11.
Fauda Season 5 – September 8, Netflix
Fans of the Israeli action-thriller Fauda have another reason to return to Netflix this week. Season 5 arrives on September 8, continuing the high-stakes story of its central characters.
Chumbak – September 10, Netflix
Netflix is also bringing Chumbak, a Hindi family comedy series, on September 10. The show revolves around five quirky families living as neighbours in Chumbak Colony, where everyday situations lead to chaos and humour.
Ghamasaan – September 11, ZEE5
For crime-thriller fans, Ghamasaan arrives on ZEE5 on September 11. The film stars Pratik Gandhi, Arshad Warsi and Rajpal Yadav and is set against the backdrop of the Hindi heartland. It follows an IPS officer and a powerful dacoit in a tense confrontation involving justice, power and rivalry.
Which new shows are arriving on JioHotstar?
Ali Baba Aur 40 Bhoot premieres on September 11 on JioHotstar. The horror-comedy follows neuropsychology expert Alisha ‘Ali’ Nigam, played by Asha Negi, whose search for her missing father leads her into a supernatural mystery involving 40 restless ghosts.
Also arriving on the platform on September 11 is the Malayalam comedy-drama Prince of Mollywood, which follows Firoz, a young man dreaming of becoming a pan-Indian superstar.
For younger viewers, Chiku Aur Bunty: Kushti Ki Jung arrives on JioHotstar on September 13.
What else can you watch this week?
Netflix also has international releases including Untold: Mr. T: I Pity the Fool and comedian Stavros Halkias’ Uncle Stav on September 8.
Meanwhile, The Paper Season 2 arrives on JioHotstar on September 9, continuing the newsroom comedy set around the Toledo Truth Teller newspaper.
Latest OTT Releases This Week: September 7–13
- September 8 — Fauda Season 5 — Netflix
- September 8 — Untold: Mr. T: I Pity the Fool — Netflix
- September 9 — The Paper Season 2 — JioHotstar
- September 10 — Chumbak — Netflix
- September 11 — The Revolutionaries — Prime Video
- September 11 — Ghamasaan — ZEE5
- September 11 — Ali Baba Aur 40 Bhoot — JioHotstar
- September 11 — Prince of Mollywood — JioHotstar
- September 13 — Chiku Aur Bunty: Kushti Ki Jung — JioHotstar
Shiwani works as a Senior Sub Editor at NewsX, covering the entertainment beat. With a strong background in media, she is a true cinema buff who loves keeping up with the latest in pop culture and lifestyle trends. After earning her Bachelor’s degree in Commerce, Shiwani followed her passion and pursued a Master’s in Journalism from IIMC, choosing the road less travelled.
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