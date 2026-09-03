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Home > Entertainment News > Latest South OTT Releases This Week: Unmadham To DC, New Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam And Kannada Movies On Netflix, Prime Video, Sun NXT And More

Latest South OTT Releases This Week: Unmadham To DC, New Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam And Kannada Movies On Netflix, Prime Video, Sun NXT And More

From Kunchacko Boban’s Unmadham and Lokesh Kanagaraj’s DC to Varun Tej’s Korean Kanakaraju, here are the latest South Indian movies and shows arriving on OTT platforms this week.

South OTT Releases (Photo:X)
South OTT Releases (Photo:X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Thu 2026-09-03 21:29 IST

If you have been waiting for some of the recent South Indian theatrical releases to make their way to streaming, this week brings quite a few options. The September 1–6 window has a mix of Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada content, spread across Netflix, Sun NXT, SonyLIV, Prime Video, JioHotstar and ManoramaMAX.  From psychological thrillers and action dramas to horror-comedies, courtroom stories and music-based dramas, there is something for different kinds of OTT viewers.

Which Malayalam movies are releasing on OTT this week?

Unmadham: SonyLIV

Kunchacko Boban’s Malayalam crime and psychological thriller Unmadham is arriving on SonyLIV on September 4. Directed by Kiran Das and written by Shahi Kabir, the film follows police constable Shelly as he revisits a long-forgotten case that leads him into an unsettling mystery. The film also stars Lijomol Jose, Siddique, Krishna Prabha, Vishak Nair and Sudheesh.

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The film will be available in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Kannada, making it one of the week’s more accessible regional releases.

Ananthan Kaadu: ManoramaMAX

Arya-starrer Ananthan Kaadu arrived on ManoramaMAX on September 2. The Malayalam-Tamil bilingual is directed by Jiyen Krishnakumar and written by Murali Gopy.

Set against the politically charged atmosphere of 1990s Thiruvananthapuram, the film follows a group of local thugs whose lives change after they join forces with a Sri Lankan Tamil rebel. The cast includes Murali Gopy, Indrans, Vijayaraghavan, Regina Cassandra, Nikhila Vimal and Dev Mohan.

What are the new Tamil OTT releases?

DC: Sun NXT

One of the week’s biggest South releases is DC, starring filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj in his first major lead acting role. The Arun Matheswaran-directed romantic action drama begins streaming on Sun NXT from September 4.

Lokesh plays Devadas, while Wamiqa Gabbi plays Chandra. The film combines romance, crime, revenge and action and marks an interesting shift for Lokesh, who is better known for directing films such as Kaithi, Vikram and Leo. DC will be available in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam, according to Sun NXT’s announcement.

The Court: JioHotstar

Tamil courtroom drama The Court also joins the OTT line-up on September 4 on JioHotstar. The story follows a young lawyer with a stammer who finds herself facing her celebrated father in court. The series stars Yogalakshmi, Jayaprakash, Arjun Syam Gopan and Magalakshmi Sudarsanan.

What is new for Telugu OTT viewers?

Korean Kanakaraju: Netflix

Varun Tej’s Korean Kanakaraju is heading to Netflix on September 4 after its theatrical release on August 7. Directed by Merlapaka Gandhi, the horror-comedy follows Kanakaraju, a hot-headed young man whose life changes after he becomes possessed by the spirit of a deceased Korean man. Ritika Nayak and Satya are also part of the cast.

The Netflix release will be available in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

Jagamae Sangeetham: Prime Video

For viewers looking for something less action-heavy, Jagamae Sangeetham arrives on Prime Video on September 4. The Telugu musical drama follows Balu, the grandson of a respected Carnatic musician, as he struggles between his family’s musical legacy and his own artistic ambitions. The cast includes Akshay Lagusani, Prakash Raj, Meka Srikanth, Madhubala and Sushmita Shetty.

What about Kannada and other South-language content?

The week’s OTT calendar is not limited to individual films. Bigg Boss South also returns to JioHotstar on September 6, with the Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada editions joining the Hindi season in the weekend streaming line-up.

So, whether you’re waiting for Lokesh Kanagaraj’s DC, want a psychological thriller like Unmadham, prefer Varun Tej’s horror-comedy  Korean Kanakaraju or want something more musical with Jagamae Sangeetham, this week’s South OTT slate has plenty to choose from.

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Latest South OTT Releases This Week: Unmadham To DC, New Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam And Kannada Movies On Netflix, Prime Video, Sun NXT And More
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Latest South OTT Releases This Week: Unmadham To DC, New Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam And Kannada Movies On Netflix, Prime Video, Sun NXT And More
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Latest South OTT Releases This Week: Unmadham To DC, New Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam And Kannada Movies On Netflix, Prime Video, Sun NXT And More
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