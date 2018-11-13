Lauren Gottlieb Instagram photos: Charismatic dancer Lauren Gottlieb stunned her fans and followers lately after she uploaded a very sassy picture on her official Instagram account. In the photo, the hottie was seen in a black lace top and a red lingerie.

Lauren Gottlieb Instagram photos: Dancer, actress Lauren Gottlieb stunned her fans and followers lately after she uploaded a very sassy picture on her official Instagram account. In the photo, the hottie was seen in a black lace top and a red lingerie. Lauren garnered limelight after her participation in a celebrity dance show titled Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa (season 6) with choreographer Punit Pathak in 2013.

Following her stint in the TV industry, she played a lead role in the 2013 Indian dance film ABCD: Any Body Can Dance, which was a very successful film, especially among dance lovers. Meanwhile, just like well-known divas, Lauren is also famous for posting on social media, especially Instagram. She often posts about her vacations, work and even workout routine on her Instagram page. She has as many as 2.4 million followers on her Instagram handle.

In the below picture, Lauren is seen in a very classy light purple bodycon dress while she lays on a couch. She has kept her makeup and hair simple as it totally goes well with the outfit.

In this picture, the hottie looks pretty elegant with subtle makeup and white-coloured outfit. Her hair looks a bit different with soft curls.

