American dancer-turned-Bollywood actor Lauren Gottlieb has grabbed all media attention after the ABCD actor shared a picture with a mystery man named Benjamin on her Instagram account.

Although Lauren Gottlieb has a passion for dance, she also loves to travel

Dancer-turned-actor Lauren Gottlieb, who has impressed us with her sexy dance skills, broke millions of hearts when she posted a picture with a mystery man on her Instagram account. In the picture, we see the mystery man named Benjamin and Lauren hugging each other at a beach giving us some major relationship goals. Although the photo must have broken many hearts we must say that they both look really adorable with each other. However, Lauren’s lover boy remains a mystery man as not much is known about him. Lauren has always kept her personal life away from the media and never spoke about her relationships either. The American dancer has established herself as a Bollywood actor and has featured in movies like Remo D’Souza’s ABCD and ABCD 2 and Punjabi film Ambarsariya.

She was also one of the judges in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Reloaded and has made guest appearances in shows like Comedy Nights Live.

Lauren has a huge fan base across the globe and has a massive fan following on social media. She keeps posting her sexy and sultry photos on social media and keeps treating her fans with her sexy dance performances.

Although Lauren Gottlieb has a passion for dance, she also loves to travel. Pictures from her vacations go viral on social media and take the Internet by storm. Recently, the American dancer shared photos from her beach vacation and looked absolutely stunning in a black bikini.

The pictures went viral on social media in no time as the diva looked sexy and raised Internet’s temperature. Fans on Instagram have been calling Lauren’s mystery lover boy the luckiest man in the world as Lauren is an amazing combination of beauty with talent.

Lauren has not signed any big Bollywood film as of now but keeps making guest appearances on television.

