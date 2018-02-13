Splendid beauty Lavanya Tripathi has mesmerised her fans with her great looks, acting skills and jhatkas and matkas in the Tollywood film industry. The diva made her acting debut with the horror show ‘Ssshhhh Koi Hai’ on the small screen and later featured in the Telugu film ‘Andala Rakshasi’. Lavanya not only won critical acclaim for the spectacular performance in the film but also bagged the Best Debutante Award from Maa Tv. After this film, there was no looking back as she delivered hits after hits.

With her super-hit films like ‘Doosukeltha’, ‘Bhale Bhale Magadivoy’ and ‘Soggade Chini Nayana’, Lavanya carved out a niche for herself in the film industry. However, the diva has been facing a tough competition as her last four films have failed to show portray her magic on the Box office collections. Recently, she announced that she will be taking a small break from the film industry in order to analyse her career and make a stronger comeback.

Despite the ups and downs in the film industry, Lavanya has built a strong fan base for herself. The Beauty queen still remains the queen of hearts as she rules on the hearts of million followers with her curvaceous body, breathtaking looks and super hot avatar. Check out some hot, sexy and most beautiful photos of Lavanya Tripathi that will make you follow her right away:

Lavanya Tripathi strikes a cute pose in a hot pink dress.
Lavanya Tripathi mesmerises her fans with her sexy sultry looks.
Lavanya Tripathi shines bright in a sexy off the shoulder yellow dress.
Hot and sexy Lavanya Tripathi soaks in the hot sun in her casual attire.
Super hot Lavanya Tripathi raises up the temperatures in a sexy nude coloured dress.
Hot and sexy Lavanya Tripathi looks breathtaking in her latest photoshoot.
Ever-so-gorgeous Lavanya Tripathi startles her fans in a super sexy see-through white crop top.
Lavanya Tripathi gives major style lessons in a sexy maroon pant suit.
Breathtakingly hot Lavanya Tripathi looks breathtaking in a vibrant dress.
Oh-so-hot Lavanya Tripathi mesmerises her fans with her Indian avatar.
Lavanya Tripathi takes on limelight with her splendid firing hot red gown.
Lavanya Tripathi shares a sexy photo with her fans on Instagram.
Lavanya Tripathi clicks a ‘I woke up like this’ photo.
Lavanya Tripathi mesmerises her fans with her hot avatar.
Oh-so-sexy Lavanya Tripathi looks breathtaking in her fun and glamorous look.

Doing what i like the most.. anyone can do it, u can try too! 🙃

A post shared by Lavanya T (@itsmelavanya) on

When your friends make plans without u..

A post shared by Lavanya T (@itsmelavanya) on

😊

A post shared by Lavanya T (@itsmelavanya) on

#loveforblackandwhite ❤️ #roughstuff

A post shared by Lavanya T (@itsmelavanya) on

Just… really like this pic 😊 Styled by – @nishkalulla PC – @gauravsawn

A post shared by Lavanya T (@itsmelavanya) on

Source of my smile is people around me.. ❤️

A post shared by Lavanya T (@itsmelavanya) on

Just an unedited pic from the collection 🙂 PC : @gauravsawn

A post shared by Lavanya T (@itsmelavanya) on

Smile.. because there are million of reasons to be happy about..

A post shared by Lavanya T (@itsmelavanya) on

No filter just great light!

A post shared by Lavanya T (@itsmelavanya) on

Happy holi!! I am blushing orange and pink ✌🏻

A post shared by Lavanya T (@itsmelavanya) on