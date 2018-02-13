Tollywood diva and Indian telly actor Lavanya Tripathi rules on the hearts of millions of her followers with her super hot avatar, sexy curvaceous body and spectacular acting skills. The ever-so-hot and sexy Lavanya Tripathi has paved her way into the Tollywood film industry with films like 'Doosukeltha', 'Bhale Bhale Magadivoy' and 'Soggade Chini Nayana'. Check out some hot, sexy and most beautiful photos of Lavanya Tripathi.

Splendid beauty Lavanya Tripathi has mesmerised her fans with her great looks, acting skills and jhatkas and matkas in the Tollywood film industry. The diva made her acting debut with the horror show ‘Ssshhhh Koi Hai’ on the small screen and later featured in the Telugu film ‘Andala Rakshasi’. Lavanya not only won critical acclaim for the spectacular performance in the film but also bagged the Best Debutante Award from Maa Tv. After this film, there was no looking back as she delivered hits after hits.

With her super-hit films like ‘Doosukeltha’, ‘Bhale Bhale Magadivoy’ and ‘Soggade Chini Nayana’, Lavanya carved out a niche for herself in the film industry. However, the diva has been facing a tough competition as her last four films have failed to show portray her magic on the Box office collections. Recently, she announced that she will be taking a small break from the film industry in order to analyse her career and make a stronger comeback.

Despite the ups and downs in the film industry, Lavanya has built a strong fan base for herself. The Beauty queen still remains the queen of hearts as she rules on the hearts of million followers with her curvaceous body, breathtaking looks and super hot avatar. Check out some hot, sexy and most beautiful photos of Lavanya Tripathi that will make you follow her right away:

