‘Casting Couch Still Exists’: Jodha Akbar Fame Lavina Tandon Reveals She Was Recently Asked To Compromise For A Film

Jodha Akbar fame Lavina Tandon has opened up about casting couch in the entertainment industry, saying that such propositions still exist despite the issue being discussed for years.

The actress, known for playing Rukaiya Begum in the popular historical television show, recently spoke about her experiences in an interview with Bollywood Bubble. She revealed that she was approached for a film and was asked to consider a situation involving a personal compromise.

Lavina also recalled an earlier incident from her career in which an alleged film offer came with a financial condition linked to such a compromise. In that case, she said the proposed amount could increase from ₹5 lakh to ₹7 lakh if she agreed. However, the actress made it clear that she personally does not want to compromise her boundaries for professional opportunities.

‘Casting Couch Still Exists’, Says Lavina Tandon

During her recent conversation with Bollywood Bubble, Lavina was asked about the perception that casting couch is no longer prevalent in the entertainment industry. The actress disagreed with that assumption.

According to Lavina, she was recently approached for film work in a conversation that initially appeared professional. She said she was told about projects where she could potentially fit in, but there would be a “certain thing” involved if she wanted the opportunity.

Lavina said she was uncomfortable with the proposition and decided not to pursue the conversation further. She also explained that she does not judge people who make different choices for themselves. For her, however, the decision is personal.

Why Lavina Refused To Compromise For Work

Lavina said she does not want to feel that she received a professional opportunity because of a compromise rather than because of her talent. She explained that this is particularly important to her because she views intimacy as something deeply personal and does not want it to become a condition attached to her professional work.

The actress also said she has built her reputation over the years and does not want to put that at risk. According to her, she would rather earn less money than feel that her dignity has been compromised. Her comments also highlighted the complicated circumstances surrounding such situations. Lavina said she does not judge those who make different decisions, pointing out that people can come from different backgrounds and may face different pressures.

Lavina Tandon’s Earlier ₹7 Lakh Casting Couch Revelation

Lavina’s recent comments have also brought attention to an older account in which she had spoken about a similar experience. In an earlier interview, she recalled being approached for a South Indian film early in her career. According to Lavina, she was told that the project would require around 10 to 15 days of work. When she asked about the budget, she was allegedly told that it was ₹5 lakh.

She then claimed that she was told the amount could be increased to ₹7 lakh if she agreed to “compromise.” Lavina said she rejected the proposal. The actress recalled telling the person involved that she appreciated the honesty but was not interested in such an arrangement. She also made it clear that she could be contacted for legitimate work in the future, but not for such a proposition.

‘I Had My Prime Years In My 20s’

In her recent interview, Lavina also reflected on the fact that such an approach had come at a different stage of her career. She said she had thought about why she should agree to such a proposition now when she had chosen not to do so earlier in her career.

Lavina added that she is not judgmental about people who make different choices. Her position, however, remains personal: she does not want a professional opportunity to come at the cost of a compromise she does not want to make.

Lavina Says She Was Approached Twice

The actress also indicated that the issue was not limited to one incident. According to her earlier account, she encountered such an approach during her career and was later contacted by another person who allegedly expected a similar compromise.

In both instances, Lavina said she refused. Her recent interview therefore puts the older ₹7 lakh revelation into a broader context. Rather than describing one isolated incident, the actress has spoken at different points about encountering similar propositions during her career.

Who Is Lavina Tandon?

Lavina Tandon has worked extensively across television and digital projects. She is particularly remembered for portraying Rukaiya Begum in Jodha Akbar, the historical television series that became one of her most recognisable roles.

Over the years, she has also appeared in projects including Naagin, Undekhi and Gatha Shiv Parivaar Ki – Ganesh Kartikey. More recently, she has continued working across television and digital entertainment. Her recent comments have now drawn attention not only to her career but also to her perspective on an issue that actors have repeatedly discussed within the entertainment industry.

Lavina’s Message Is About Choice And Boundaries

While casting couch remains a recurring subject in conversations about the entertainment industry, Lavina’s comments focus largely on personal choice. She has said that she does not believe people should be judged for decisions made under their own circumstances. At the same time, she has been clear about the boundary she has chosen for herself.

For Lavina, an acting opportunity should be based on her work and talent rather than on an unwanted personal compromise. Her recent revelation has therefore brought an old experience back into focus while offering a more personal explanation of why she continues to reject such propositions.