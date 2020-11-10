Akshay Kumar’s much-anticipated film Laxmmi Bomb, which is now renamed as Laxmii, has finally been released on Disney + Hotstar. Initially slated for a theatrical release on the occasion of Eid, Laxmii had to be postponed due to the pandemic. Considering the excitement among the cinephiles for Laxmii, the makers decided to opt for an OTT release and I must say it was a wise decision.

Laxmii revolves around Akshay Kumar’s character Ashraf, who does not believe in ghosts. He proudly exclaims that the day he comes across a ghost, he will wear bangles. As the story moves forward, Ashraf and his wife Rashami (played by Kiara Advani) are invited to her parents’ house for their 25th wedding celebration. After they reach there, Ashraf unintentionally evokes the ghost in the town and the spirit follows him into his in-laws’s house.

What follows are jump scares, scary noises and unnatural sequence of events until the spirit enters Ashraf’s body. From there, the journey of Laxmii begins as the audiences unravel her various facets, her background and eventually how she was killed. After learning her story, Ashraf, who was once exposing ghostbusters, pledges to help her in getting justice. And since it is Bollywood, you can expect a happy ending.

Laxmii starts off on a promising note with humour and horror packed in right doses, but it soon comes crashing down. The second half is all about revenge and delivering a social message, which drags down the energy of the film. I have not seen the original film Kanchana, but I surely could draw references from Akshay Kumar’s another horror-comedy film Bhool Bhulaiyaa and some horror films of the early 2000s.

Coming to performances, apart from Akshay Kumar, other characters, including Kiara Advani, do not have much on their platter. Kiara Advani plays Rashami, who is determined to make her father like Ashraf and accept their marriage. She has a tough time coming to terms with Ashraf as Laxmi and you hardly see her after that. If there is one actor who stands out, it has to be Sharad Kelkar as he outlines Laxmii’s character. It is also the first time we see Sharad Kelkar play such a character.

If you are looking for a power-packed entertainer, Laxmii isn’t the one.

