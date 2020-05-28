After a few initial hiccups, it seems like the makers of Akshay Kumar’s much-anticipated film Laxmmi Bomb have decided to release the film on Disney Plus Hotstar. As the fans of Akshay Kumar eagerly wait for an official announcement, a source has revealed to an entertainment daily that it is most certain that Laxmmi Bomb will release on Hotstar. After a bit of disagreement initially, everyone is on the same page now and have decided that Laxmmi Bomb should release online.

However, the film will not be released online immediately. The source added that Laxmmi Bomb is likely to release a month after lockdown ends. Currently, the makers of the film are working on post production and need some time to prepare the project. It is one of the reasons that no official word has been put out on the official release date of the film.

On being quipped about the deal, the source revealed that the film has been sold to Hotstar for a staggering amount of Rs 125 crore, as opposed to Rs 60-70 crore max for other films. The source added that the figure might sound huge but the fact is that if Laxmmi Bomb had released in theatres, it would have managed to earn Rs 200 crore and more, despite a clash with Salman Khan’s film Radhe.

Interestingly, Laxmmi Bomb and Radhe were both slated to release on the occasion of Eid. However, the clash has now been averted due to coronavirus lockdown. Directed by Raghava Lawrence, Laxmmi Bomb also stars Kiara Advani in a prominent role.

