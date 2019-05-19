Laxmmi Bomb: Tamil filmmaker Raghava Lawrence has stepped down as the director of Hindi Remake of Kanchana, i.e Laxmmi Bomb. The director mentioned in his open letter than he feels disrespected and disappointed as the first look poster of the film was released without his knowledge. Laxmmi Bomb is slated for a release on June 5, 2020.

Laxmmi Bomb: The recently announced film Laxmmi Bomb, which is the remake of Tamil film Kanchana, has landed in trouble before the film goes on floors. Starring Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani in lead roles, Laxmmi Bomb was slated to be helmed by the film’s original director Raghava Lawrence. However, just a few hours after the unveil of the first look poster of the film, Raghava Lawrence stepped down as the director and penned a open letter on his official Twitter account.

In his long note, Raghava Lawrence said that he has decided to step down as the director of Laxmmi Bomb, the Hindi remake of Kanchana. One of the primary reasons behind the same is that the first look poster of the film was released without his knowledge and he was informed about it from a third person. He added that he also has issues with the poster design of the film.

Although he feels very disrespected and disappointed and it shouldn’t happen with any director, he is ready to share the script of the film. The makers can replace him with any director they deem fit. Furthermore, he extended his best wishes to the entire team.

Dear Friends and Fans..!I

In this world, more than money and fame, self-respect is the most important attribute to a person's character. So I have decided to step out of the project, #Laxmmibomb Hindi remake of Kanchana@akshaykumar

@RowdyGabbar @Advani_Kiara pic.twitter.com/MXSmY4uOgR — Raghava Lawrence (@offl_Lawrence) May 18, 2019

Take a look at how fans are reacting to Raghava Lawrence’s decision to quit the film:

Laxxmi Bomb is scheduled to hit the silver screens on June 5, 2019. After Laxxmi Bomb, Akshay Kumar will also be seen in films like Good News alongside Diljit Dosanjh, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kiara Advani, Sooryavanshi alongside Katrina Kaif and Neena Gupta, multi-starrer Housefull 4 and Mission Mangal alongside Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha and many more.

