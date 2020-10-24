Laxmmi Bomb: The movie starring Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani is set to premiere on November 9, 2020, on DisneyPlus Hotstar. During the latest chat with host Maniesh Paul, Akshay did revealed a few spooky things while talking about the movie The host asked Akshay if he or any crew member from the horror-comedy movie experienced any paranormal activity while filming it. Read here.

Laxmmi Bomb: The trailer of Akshay Kumar’s return flick to the horror-comedy genre, Laxmmi Bomb, was out this October, a month prior to its release on November 9, 2020, on DisneyPlus Hotstar. The film, directed by Raghava Lawrence, also features Kiara Advani (opposite Akshay), Tusshar Kapoor, Sharad Kelkar and Ashwini Kalsekar. In contrast to 2007 horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Akshay is seen playing the role of a possessed transgender woman in the three-minute-forty-second trailer.

Akshay is also seen sporting a saree for the first time on screen in the remake of Tamil film Muni 2: Kanchana , also directed by Raghava Lawrence. Akshay is playing the characters of ‘Asif’ and ‘Laxmmi’, one is trying to convince the parents of Kiara, while the other has come to take revenge. In a video dropped by Disney Plus Hotstar official handle, during the latest chat with host Maniesh Paul, Akshay did revealed a few spooky things while talking about the movie

The host asked Akshay if he or any crew member from the horror-comedy movie experienced any paranormal activity while filming it. Akshay Kumar seemed to have turned serious and began to explain a very spooky experience. The Khiladi actor said they needed an empty ground and were shooting in a bungalow at Madh Island and the aftermath really seemed to chill spine truly.

Maniesh Paul seemed to have believed in everything the actor was telling him how everything went wrong including rain, short circuit and more and they had to change the shoot location in order to complete it. But toward the end, the actor burst out laughing and said nothing like this happened and was simply pulling the host’s leg.

The character of ‘Asif’ does not believe in ghosts. Several Bollywood celebrities like Farhan Akhtar, Taapsee Pannu, Riteish Deshmukh, Karan Johar and others took to Twitter to heap praises on the trailer. Terming the trailer as a “kickass” one, filmmaker Karan Johar took to Twitter and congratulated the team for the trailer. The movie is set to premiere on November 9, 2020, on DisneyPlus Hotstar.