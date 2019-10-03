Laxmmi Bomb: To mark the occasion of Navratri and to celebrate the power of goddess Durga in a special way, recently, the action king of Bollywood Akshay Kumar has stunned social media with his first look from his film. It seems that Akshay Kumar is ought to do something innovative as he will be playing the man, who is possessed by the ghost of a transgender.
Yes, you read it right, after playing the role of a cop and portraying versatile roles in comedy films, Akshay Kumar is all set to astonish everyone by playing the role of a transgender in his next project titled Laxmmi Bomb. In the photo, Akshay Kumar is seen donning a red saree and a big bindi. Apart from his looks, he has well carried the posture and the personality of the character which has further made the audience more curious about the film.
Talking about the film, it is a horror-comedy film which is the remake of Tamil film Muni 2: Kanchana. By sharing the first look of Akshay Kumar, the makers have clearly hinted that Laxmmi Bomb is not a normal story.
Take a look at the first photo of Akshay Kumar
View this post on Instagram
Navratri is about bowing to the inner goddess and celebrating your limitless strength. On this auspicious occasion, I am sharing with you my look as Laxmmi. A character I am both excited and nervous about… but then life begins at the end of our comfort zone… isn’t it? #LaxmmiBomb
Apart from Akshay Kumar, the film also features Kiara Advani and Amitabh Bachchan in lead roles. The film is helmed by Raghava Lawrence and follows the story of a man who is afraid of supernatural elements. Later, that man Raghav, played by Akshay, gets possessed with a transgender ghost.
View this post on Instagram
Bringing you one bomb of a story,#LaxmmiBomb starring @kiaraaliaadvani & yours truly!Bursting in cinemas on 5th June,2020💥 Fox Star Studios Presents A Cape of Good Films Production in association with Shabinaa Entertainment & Tusshar Entertainment House Written by Farhad Samji Directed by Raghava Lawrence Produced by Aruna Bhatia, Cape of Good films Produced by Shabinaa Khan and Tusshar Produced by Fox Star Studios @foxstarhindi @shabskofficial @tusshark89 #CapeOfGoodFilms
On the work front, Akshay Kumar will also be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi with Katrina Kaif, biographical film Prithviraj, family-entertainer Housefull 4 and rom-com film Good News with Kareena Kapoor Khan.
View this post on Instagram
Truly happy to share the news of my first historical film on my birthday. I’m humbled to have the opportunity to play a hero I look up to for his valor and values – Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan – in one of my biggest films #Prithviraj produced by @yrf . Directed by #DrChandraprakashDwivedi. #Prithviraj in theatres Diwali 2020. LINK IN BIO
There is no doubt in saying that Akshay Kumar is among the most talented stars, who leaves no chance of experimenting with his roles and coming up with something innovative.