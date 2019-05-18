Laxmmi Bomb: Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani recently revealed the first look of their upcoming film Laxmmi Bomb. The film is a horror comedy film which is a Hindi adaptation of Tamil film Kanchana. The film can also feature Amitabh Bachchan in the role of a transgender ghost.

Laxmmi Bomb: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is best known for impressing fans with his versatile roles in his films. Starting from winning the charts in films to his action sequences, the actor is not less than an allrounder. Recently, the actor has revealed the first poster of his upcoming film Laxmmi Bomb. Apart from Akshay Kumar, the film also features Kabir Singh star Kiara Advani in lead roles. The film is a remake of Tamil film Kanchana which might also feature Amitabh Bachchan in the role of a transgender ghost.

Raghava Lawrence, who played one of the lead roles in the original film and who directed the sequel of Kanchana’s franchise will reportedly direct the Hindi adaptation of the film. Talking about the story, the film revolves around a ghost who seeks revenge and haunts for all the people staying in the house. The film is a horror comedy film which will hit the silver screens on 5th June, 2020.

The film is directed by Raghava Lawrence and will be bankrolled by Shabina Khan and Tusshar Kapoor. Further, the horror comedy film is written by Farhad Samji. Moreover, the film also features R. Madhavan and Sobhita Dhulipala in lead roles.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar is busy shooting for Rohit Shetty’s film Sooryavanshi which features Katrina Kaif in lead roles. The film is an action-drama film which is one of the highly anticipated films of the year. Moreover, Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn will also appear in a cameo role in the film.

Talking about his future projects, the actor will also appear in Good News with Bollywood actors Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljeet Dosanjh, Kiara Advani and Akshay Kumar in lead roles. The hardworking actor will also feature in Mission Mangal which is directed by Jagan Shakti and stars Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sharman Joshi and Sonakshi Sinha in lead roles.

