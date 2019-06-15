Laxmmi Bomb: Bollywood star Kiara Advani is counted amongst the hottest actors who leave no chance of dazzling well on-screens. Currently, the actor is gearing up for her upcoming film Laxmmi Bomb. Recently, in an interview, Kiara Advani revealed about working with Akshay Kumar in Laxmmi Bomb.

Laxmmi Bomb: Bollywood stars Kiara Advani is among the most followed actors of the industry, who leaves no chance of creating a buzz with her phenomenal acting skills as well as stunning pictures on social media. It seems that the actor has a list of films in her kitty this year. Currently, the actor is gearing up for her upcoming film Kabir Singh which will hit the silver screens on June 21, 2019. Post to which, the actor will then shoot for the schedule of Good News with Kareena Kapoor and Diljit Dosanjh.

After which the actor will then appear in Laxmmi Bomb with Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar. In a recent interview, the actor opened up about sharing the screens with Akshay Kumar. She revealed that Akshay was the one who launched her and now the actor will work with him. Further, she expressed that she is very happy and life is like a circle.

Laxmmi Bomb is a horror comedy film which is produced by Shabina Khan and Tusshar Kapoor and is helmed by Raghava Lawrence. Laxmmi Bomb is a Hindi remake of Tamil film Muni 2: Kanchana. Apart from Kiara and Akshay, the film also features R Madhavan, Amitabh Bachchan and Tusshar Kapoor in lead roles.

Currently, the actor is busy promoting her film Kabir Singh which is a Bollywood remake of Telugu film Arjun Reddy. The film features Kiara Advani and Shahid Kapoor in lead roles and before the release of the film, it has already garnered positive reviews from its fans.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App