Laxmmi Bomb: Director Raghava Lawrence, who stepped out of the film Laxmmi Bomb last month, is back on board to direct the film which is a remake of Tamil Film Kanchana 2: Ganga. Recently, the director has thanked Akshay Kumar on twitter for resolving all the issues. Take a look at the whole story.

Laxmmi Bomb: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Laxmmi Bomb. In the film, Akshay Kumar will be sharing screens with Kabir Singh actor Kiara Advani and will hit the silver screens in June 2020. Recently, the director of the film Raghava Lawrence has penned down an emotional note on Twitter, thanking Akshay Kumar for understanding him and for sorting out all the issues. Along with the note, he also shared an adorable picture of the Kesari actor standing along with the director.

To those who don’t know the entire story, last month, the director stepped out of the film and informed everyone the reason behind his exit. He uploaded a post on social media and revealed that in this world, apart from money and fame, the most important thing is self-respect, which is one of the most important attributes of a person’s character. So he decided to quit the project.

Reports revealed that Sooryavanshi actor has sorted out all the misunderstanding and has brought Raghava Lawrence back on board to direct the film. The director thanked the actor and seems very happy to again be part of the film.

Hi Dear Friends and Fans…!

As you wished I would like to let you know that I am back on board as a director of #LaxmmiBomb with @akshaykumar pic.twitter.com/9HRHF5y2VV — Raghava Lawrence (@offl_Lawrence) June 1, 2019

Laxmmi Bomb, is a Bollywood remake of Tamil film Kanchana 2: Ganga. The shoot of the film began in April this year. The film is written by Farhad Samji, who will also be helming Akshay Kumar’s much-anticipated film Housefull 4.

Dear Friends and Fans..!I

In this world, more than money and fame, self-respect is the most important attribute to a person's character. So I have decided to step out of the project, #Laxmmibomb Hindi remake of Kanchana@akshaykumar

@RowdyGabbar @Advani_Kiara pic.twitter.com/MXSmY4uOgR — Raghava Lawrence (@offl_Lawrence) May 18, 2019

Talking about Akshay Kumar’s future projects, the actor will next appear in Mission Mangal and will be sharing the screens with Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu and others. Post to which he will also appear in Good News with Diljit Dosanjh and Kareena Kapoor and Housefull 4. Currently, the actor is also busy shooting for Rohit Shetty’s action film Sooryavanshi with Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App