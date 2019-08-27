Laxmmi Bomb: After Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt starrer Inshallah got postponed, reports reveal that Akshay Kumar's Laxmmi Bomb will release on Eid 2020 and will face a clash with Salman Khan's Kick 2 at the box office.

Laxmmi Bomb: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan recently surprised his fans by announcing that his much-awaited film Inshallah with Bollywood star Alia Bhatt has been postponed and will not be releasing on Eid 2020. Though there are many reports which state different reasons for the delay in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film, Salman Khan recently quenched the thirst of the fans by sharing that he will be back on Eid with another flick. Further, to hind towards his next flick, Salman Khan also tweeted in his own style and announced that it will be Kick 2.

Reports also reveal that Akshay Kumar’s Laxmmi Bomb which was earlier scheduled to released on June 5 has been now preponed and will now hit the theatres on Eid 2020. So it can be predicted that this Eid will be big as two megastar films will be facing a clash at the box office, Laxmmi Bomb vs Kick 2.

Reports also reveal that earlier Sooryavanshi director Rohit Shetty was supposed to helm the project but as per recent buzz, Sajid Nadiadwala, who directed the first installment will direct the second as well. Talking about the first installment, it featured Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Jacqueline Fernandez, Saurabh Shukla and Randeep Hooda in lead roles and in all earned Rs 233 crore at the box office.

Here are some tweets–

Itna mat sochna mere baare mein, Dil mein aata hoon.. aur Eid pe bhi 😉 — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) August 26, 2019

The film with Sanjay Leela Bhansali is pushed but I will still see you all on Eid, 2020. Insha-Allah!! — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) August 25, 2019

Talking about Akshay Kumar’s film Laxmmi Bomb, it is a comedy horror film which is directed by Raghava Lawrence and is a Hindi remake of Tamil film Muni 2: Kanchana. The film will feature Khiladi actor Akshay Kumar and Kabir Singh actor Kiara Advani and narrate the story of a man who gets possessed with a transgender ghost.

