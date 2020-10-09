Speaking about his role in Laxmmi Bomb, Akshay had earlier called it his most mentally intensive one in the last 30 years. Crediting Raghava Lawrence for making him experience something like this, the actor said that it was Lawrence who introduced him to a version of himself that he didn’t know existed since this character is very different from his other characters.

Directed by Raghava Lawrence, Laxmmi Bomb is the remake of Tamil film Muni 2: Kanchana. The film is gearing up for a digital release amid boycott calls from a section of the audience. Addressing the issue in one of his latest videos, Akshay expressed that it is the fans who have created Bollywood with their love and not the other round. Pointing out that Bollywood has always tried to reflect their sentiments in films, be it the angry young man brand of anger, corruption or poverty, he added that if the audience is angry today, he completely understands and respects it. The actor continued that several things, including the drug menace, are prevalent in Bollywood, just like it does in other professions, but it is not okay to paint everyone with the same brush. He concluded that it is the audience who has made them and they will not let them down. They will work harder to rectify their faults and win back the love and trust.

After Laxmmi Bomb, Akshay Kumar will also be seen in films like Sooryavanshi, Bell Bottom, Prithviraj, Atrangi Re and Bachchan Pandey.