This Diwali is going to be an entertaining one, all thanks to Akshay Kumar’s Laxmmi Bomb. Pushed from its earlier Eid release due to lockdown, the film is all set to premiere on Disney + Hotstar on November 9. Ahead of its digital release, the makers of Laxmmi Bomb on Friday released the official trailer of the film on social media and it does promise to be EXPLOSIVE.
One of the first big-budgeted and highly anticipated films to drop on OTT, Laxmmi Bomb is a horror comedy that promises to keep you on the edge of your seats. From fancy dance numbers, elements of comedy to bouts of horror, the film will surely take you on an entertaining roller-coaster ride.
Akshay Kumar carries the weight of the film on his shoulders. In the 3 minute and 41 second trailer, he transitions from a lover, husband to a transgender turned ghostbuster. Kiara Advani, on the other hand, plays his on-screen wife and seems to be confused by his theatrics, adding on to the whole madness.
Also Read: Bigg Boss 14: Nikki Tamboli at loggerheads with Pavitra Punia, accuses latter of picking fights for footage
Also Read: ‘Want to serve humanity’: Former Bigg Boss contestant Sana Khan quits Showbiz
Speaking about his role in Laxmmi Bomb, Akshay had earlier called it his most mentally intensive one in the last 30 years. Crediting Raghava Lawrence for making him experience something like this, the actor said that it was Lawrence who introduced him to a version of himself that he didn’t know existed since this character is very different from his other characters.
Directed by Raghava Lawrence, Laxmmi Bomb is the remake of Tamil film Muni 2: Kanchana. The film is gearing up for a digital release amid boycott calls from a section of the audience. Addressing the issue in one of his latest videos, Akshay expressed that it is the fans who have created Bollywood with their love and not the other round. Pointing out that Bollywood has always tried to reflect their sentiments in films, be it the angry young man brand of anger, corruption or poverty, he added that if the audience is angry today, he completely understands and respects it. The actor continued that several things, including the drug menace, are prevalent in Bollywood, just like it does in other professions, but it is not okay to paint everyone with the same brush. He concluded that it is the audience who has made them and they will not let them down. They will work harder to rectify their faults and win back the love and trust.
After Laxmmi Bomb, Akshay Kumar will also be seen in films like Sooryavanshi, Bell Bottom, Prithviraj, Atrangi Re and Bachchan Pandey.