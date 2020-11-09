Ahead of the premiere of his Hindi directorial debut 'Laxmii,' director Raghava Lawrence on Monday penned down a long heartfelt note about the Akshay Kumar starrer. 'Laxmii' is the Hindi remake of the Tamil horror flick 'Kanchana.' Several celebrities and fans took to social media to praise the horror-comedy.

Ahead of the premiere of his Hindi directorial debut ‘Laxmii,’ director Raghava Lawrence on Monday penned down a long heartfelt note about the Akshay Kumar starrer. ‘Laxmii’ is the Hindi remake of the Tamil horror flick ‘Kanchana,’ which has also been directed by Raghava Lawrence. Lawrence began the note by talking about his vision for the film and expressed how he wanted to convey the “struggles” faced by the transgender community through the film.

The film stars Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani in the pivotal roles. The horror-comedy with a message for the need for equal rights for the third gender is set to premiere on November 9 on DisneyPlus Hotstar. Hours after actor Akshay Kumar dropped the much-awaited trailer of his upcoming film ‘Laxmmi Bomb,’ several Bollywood celebrities reacted positively to the trailer. Prior to the release, the makers have renamed Akshay Kumar starring ‘Laxmmi Bomb’ to ‘Laxmii’. Amid the backlash on the title, film critic and movie trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed that the title has been changed to ‘Laxmii’.

Post the movie premier, several celebrities and fans took to social media to praise the Akshay Kumar starrer. Actor Krushna Abhishek seemed all excited about watching Laxmii and wrote a sweet message of support for the film and its team. Journalist Manoj Kumar tweeted, “I can say this with confidence that the film is not transphobic.” He further lauded Director Lawrence for giving acting opportunities to transgender talents in mainstream Tamil cinema.

Given that I have watched the original Tamil version of #Laxmii, which is #kanchana, I can say this with confidence that the film is not transphobic. @akshaykumar #AkshayKumar — Manoj Kumar (@ImMKR) November 9, 2020

Finishing touches being added by the man himself, my director @offl_Lawrence who’s been my constant guide throughout this journey of #Laxmii 🙏🏻 Now it’s over to you guys, #LaxmiiStreamingToday from 7.05 pm only on @DisneyplusHSVIP pic.twitter.com/zszpDSM9qe — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) November 9, 2020

After AGES have seen a song that blew me away!! #bammbhole frm #Lakshmii Such energy n fabulous choreography! Kudos choreographer Ganesh Acharya n @akshaykumar who has danced like never b4,that too in a sari👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 @Shabinaa_Ent @TusshKapoor & director #LAWRENCE All the Best — Farah Khan (@TheFarahKhan) November 4, 2020

Earlier several Bollywood celebrities like Farhan Akhtar, Taapsee Pannu, Riteish Deshmukh, Karan Johar and others took to Twitter to heap praises on the trailer. Terming the trailer as a “kickass” one, filmmaker Karan Johar took to Twitter and congratulated the team for the trailer.